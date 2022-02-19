Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup Feb. 13 - 19

This week's advice and insights from Retirement Daily's experts.

In Case You Missed It

Begin at the End: Create Your Eulogy to Envision Retirement

Admittedly, writing your own eulogy sounds dark and depressing. But the insights this exercise reveals are exactly what's needed to get a better idea of what the rest of your life should look like.

How You Can Maximize the Tax Benefit of Your Charitable Giving

Here's how to donate to charities, get pre-tax money out of your IRA, and pay 0% tax while lowering future required minimum distributions.

Tax Planning: Not a December-Only Opportunity

This may stir the pot, but it's time to start strategizing for 2022 taxes. Focus on these three areas to keep more of your hard-earned money in your own pocket. (It's worth it.)

The Budget: The Foundation of Your Financial Plan

Budgets can be daunting, but they're actually a valuable tool that gives you permission and freedom to spend. Here is a comprehensive guide to budgeting.

Don’t Assume Your Financial Advisor Does Tax Planning

Work with an adviser who, in addition to your investments, will help you with Social Security, Medicare, estate planning, insurance and long-term care... and tax planning!

10 Congressional Priorities for Seniors and Retirement

Here is a list of 10 priorities Congress can act on this year to make a huge impact on the lives of millions of voters in 2022.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com

Should I Cash Out My IRA to Pay Off My Mortgage?

Should I Buy Stock in My Employer's Competitors?

What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

Ask the Hammer Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

By Robert Powell, CFP
18 hours ago
News & Commentary

10 Congressional Priorities for Seniors and Retirement

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 18, 2022
Your Money

Don’t Assume Your Financial Advisor Does Tax Planning

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 17, 2022
NexGen Money

The Budget: The Foundation of Your Financial Plan

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 17, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Buy Stock In My Employer's Competitors?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Feb 16, 2022
Your Money

Tax Planning: Not a December-Only Opportunity

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 16, 2022
Your Money

10 Steps to Maximize the Tax Benefit of Your Charitable Giving

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 15, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Cash Out My IRA To Pay Off My Mortgage?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Feb 14, 2022