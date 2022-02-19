In Case You Missed It

Begin at the End: Create Your Eulogy to Envision Retirement

Admittedly, writing your own eulogy sounds dark and depressing. But the insights this exercise reveals are exactly what's needed to get a better idea of what the rest of your life should look like.

How You Can Maximize the Tax Benefit of Your Charitable Giving

Here's how to donate to charities, get pre-tax money out of your IRA, and pay 0% tax while lowering future required minimum distributions.

Tax Planning: Not a December-Only Opportunity

This may stir the pot, but it's time to start strategizing for 2022 taxes. Focus on these three areas to keep more of your hard-earned money in your own pocket. (It's worth it.)

The Budget: The Foundation of Your Financial Plan

Budgets can be daunting, but they're actually a valuable tool that gives you permission and freedom to spend. Here is a comprehensive guide to budgeting.

Don’t Assume Your Financial Advisor Does Tax Planning

Work with an adviser who, in addition to your investments, will help you with Social Security, Medicare, estate planning, insurance and long-term care... and tax planning!

10 Congressional Priorities for Seniors and Retirement

Here is a list of 10 priorities Congress can act on this year to make a huge impact on the lives of millions of voters in 2022.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com

Should I Cash Out My IRA to Pay Off My Mortgage?

Should I Buy Stock in My Employer's Competitors?

What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

