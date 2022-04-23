Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup April 17 – 23

Weekly Roundup April 17 – 23

All this week's Retirement Daily news, just for you.

All this week's Retirement Daily news, just for you.

In Case You Missed It

How to Handle Unexpected Financial Shocks

What can you do to avoid the fiscal stress associated with unexpected financial shocks? Adviser Keith Whitcomb helps you identify the known and prepare for the unknown.

Medicare’s Tricky Rules on HSAs After Age 65

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how workers age 65 and older can still contribute to their HSA.

Navigating a Post-Pandemic Divorce

Divorces are hard. Navigating divorces in a post-pandemic world is an even harder feat. Here's what you need to consider to make your divorce go as smoothly as possible.

Managing RMDs in Tough Times

Required minimum distributions can be extra problematic in a down market. Adviser Michael Lynch explains why and provides solutions for managing the sequence of returns risk they present.

Choosing the Right Financial Adviser

Just like a friend, you want to make sure that your financial adviser "gets" you. Here's what you need to think about to make sure that you find the right fit for you.

Handling Market Volatility 

When bull markets rage on everyone is excited and happy. When the bear appears, that sunshine quickly turns to doom and gloom. Adviser Russ Gaiser shares perspectives on how to find balance and remain calm.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Rober.Powell@maven.io.

How Should I Use Roth Conversions to Manage My Tax Bracket?

Ask the Hammer

Email your question to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For My Investments?

pexels-quintin-gellar-313782
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup April 17 – 23

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For My Investments?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
Ask Bob: I'm Worried About My 401(k) in this Volatile Market
NexGen Money

Handling Market Volatility

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 22, 2022
pexels-olia-danilevich-5466820
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Can I Use Roth Conversions to Manage My Tax Bracket?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 21, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-kindel-media-8301241
NexGen Money

Choosing the Right Financial Adviser

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 21, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 20, 2022
How to Balance Risk and the Need For Current Income
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Managing RMDs in Down Markets

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 20, 2022
pexels-cottonbro-4098230 (1)
Your Money

Navigating a Post-Pandemic Divorce

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 19, 2022
pexels-francesco-ungaro-2325446
Social Security/Medicare

Tricky Medicare Rules on HSAs After Age 65

By Sadie OuilletteApr 18, 2022