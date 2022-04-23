In Case You Missed It

How to Handle Unexpected Financial Shocks

What can you do to avoid the fiscal stress associated with unexpected financial shocks? Adviser Keith Whitcomb helps you identify the known and prepare for the unknown.

Medicare’s Tricky Rules on HSAs After Age 65

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how workers age 65 and older can still contribute to their HSA.

Navigating a Post-Pandemic Divorce

Divorces are hard. Navigating divorces in a post-pandemic world is an even harder feat. Here's what you need to consider to make your divorce go as smoothly as possible.

Managing RMDs in Tough Times

Required minimum distributions can be extra problematic in a down market. Adviser Michael Lynch explains why and provides solutions for managing the sequence of returns risk they present.

Choosing the Right Financial Adviser

Just like a friend, you want to make sure that your financial adviser "gets" you. Here's what you need to think about to make sure that you find the right fit for you.

Handling Market Volatility

When bull markets rage on everyone is excited and happy. When the bear appears, that sunshine quickly turns to doom and gloom. Adviser Russ Gaiser shares perspectives on how to find balance and remain calm.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Rober.Powell@maven.io.

How Should I Use Roth Conversions to Manage My Tax Bracket?

Ask the Hammer

Email your question to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Should I Use Age 95 As My Planning Horizon?

What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For My Investments?