Weekly Roundup April 24 – 30

In Case You Missed It

Retirement Daily Learning Center: The Elements of Retirement Planning

In part six of a six-part series, Martha Shedden, founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, provides an overview of the elements of retirement planning.

Large Capital Gains Distributions Could Adversely Affect Advanced Premium Tax Credits and Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how large capital gains distributions can have adverse effects.

Financial Planning for Families with Special Needs

About 20% of Americans have a disability, which requires special financial planning.

Unexpected Inflation and Real Stock Returns

Even though stocks are thought to protect investors from inflation, there are still risks.

It Takes Two to Tango with Social Security

Filing for Social Security benefits is a big decision with significant consequences for couples. Here's how to make sure you consider all your options.

Doubling the Residential Exclusion Amount is a Win-Win

Since 1998, you can sell your home and exclude gain from your income of up to $250,000 (single filing) and up to $500,000 (married filing joint). But with inflation, shouldn't that excludable amount be increased? Here's an idea that would benefit individuals and the government.

Open that New Credit Card or Pass on the Offer?

Consider these key points before you accept that new credit card offer. It could cost you more in the long run.

When Do Social Security Benefits Become Taxable?

Here's how to determine if your Social Security benefits will be taxable.

Ask Bob: Why Can't I Deposit My RMD into My Roth IRA?

Our expert answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about RMDs and Roth IRAs in this free Ask Bob.

How Do I Decide Which Power of Attorney to Use?