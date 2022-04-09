In Case You Missed It

Avoiding Unnecessary Risk as a DIY Investor

Investing can be risky business. But you can minimize that risk by investing wisely. Here's how.

6 Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen

Here's how to raise a teen investor.

What Are Estimated Taxes?

Here's everything you need to know about estimated taxes. You don't want to make a mistake about this.

Annuity “Free Look” Offers A Safety Valve

Sometimes letting go is the best thing to do. A "free look" gives you the opportunity to cancel a policy so that you can get a better one.

RMDs: Maximize Your Gift-Giving and Avoid a Tax Trap

Don't wait for the holiday - qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) early in the year may be the smartest way for retirees to give to charity.

Taking Advantage of the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Before it Goes Away

The mega backdoor Roth IRA may be an option to even further increase contributions for future tax-free Roth growth and withdrawals. Do you know how to utilize it?

Does Divorce Affect Retirement?

Divorce is common (roughly half of marriages end in divorce), but it doesn't mean that it isn't impactful.

Ask the Hammer

Can I Transfer My Assets to Protect Them If I'm Sued?

Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

Can I Transfer the Stock I Have in My Traditional IRA into a Cash Account?