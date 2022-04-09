Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup Apr. 2 - 8

Weekly Roundup Apr. 2 - 8

Catch up on all the news from Retirement Daily this week.

Catch up on all the news from Retirement Daily this week.

In Case You Missed It

Avoiding Unnecessary Risk as a DIY Investor

Investing can be risky business. But you can minimize that risk by investing wisely. Here's how.

6 Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen

Here's how to raise a teen investor.

What Are Estimated Taxes?

Here's everything you need to know about estimated taxes. You don't want to make a mistake about this.

Annuity “Free Look” Offers A Safety Valve

Sometimes letting go is the best thing to do. A "free look" gives you the opportunity to cancel a policy so that you can get a better one.

RMDs: Maximize Your Gift-Giving and Avoid a Tax Trap

Don't wait for the holiday - qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) early in the year may be the smartest way for retirees to give to charity.

Taking Advantage of the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Before it Goes Away

The mega backdoor Roth IRA may be an option to even further increase contributions for future tax-free Roth growth and withdrawals. Do you know how to utilize it?

Does Divorce Affect Retirement?

Divorce is common (roughly half of marriages end in divorce), but it doesn't mean that it isn't impactful.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Transfer My Assets to Protect Them If I'm Sued?

Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

Can I Transfer the Stock I Have in My Traditional IRA into a Cash Account?

Weekly Roundup Sept. 7 2018
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Apr. 2 - 8

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Transfer the Stock I Have in My Traditional IRA into a Cash Account?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
pexels-cottonbro-4098230
Planning for & Living in Retirement

If I Get Divorced, Will It Affect Retirement?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 8, 2022
Retirement Daily Assistant Editor Hannah Sammut describes her journey to opening and funding her Roth IRA.
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Taking Advantage of the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Before it Goes Away

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 7, 2022
pexels-roman-odintsov-6333089
Your Money

RMDs: Maximize Your Gift-Giving and Avoid a Tax Trap

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 7, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 6, 2022
pexels-dianne-233146
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Annuity “Free Look” Offers A Safety Valve

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 6, 2022
pexels-pixabay-356079
Your Money

What Are Estimated Taxes?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 5, 2022
zachary-nelson-98Elr-LIvD8-unsplash
NexGen Money

6 Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 5, 2022