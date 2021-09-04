Weekly Roundup 8/30-9/3

September 4, 2021
Weekly Roundup 8/30-9/4

All of your favorite news from this week.
In Case You Missed It...

What steps should you take to protect your money after selling your business?

Wealth advisors can add considerable value by embracing their role as a behavioral coach. according to Tony Davidow, CIMA, author of Goals-based Investing.

A tax break called Net Unrealized Appreciation (NUA) may make taking a different route a good choice.

What should you do with your 401(k) when you leave your employer? Dana Anspach of Sensible Money reviews the four key topics to consider: timing, investment choices, administrative factors and pricing.

Automation can be a great tool for improving your financial life.

Generate retirement income through an annuity. Here's how it works.

Don't want your food budget to eat away at your money? Amy Shepard, CFP, gives some strategies to save money on groceries.

In chapter 8 of Retirement Remix, author Chip Munn explores living arrangements (location, location, location) and retirement strategies.

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Joe DiSalvo, co-author of Income for Life, describes a proven process for managing your investment portfolio and explains what's important to understand when it comes to investing for a retirement income portfolio.

Ask Bob

A reader is wondering if his Social Security benefits will be increased to cover the additional Medicare premium he needs due to his higher income. Adviser Bob Rall explains what's covered—and what isn't. 

A husband's decision to take benefits early impacts his wife's benefit following his death. Adviser Brian Vosberg explains why.

Ask the Hammer 

A reader has a question regarding the home sale tax exclusion. Expert Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers.

Jeffery Levine answers a reader question about the refunds of premiums on a canceled Universal Whole Life policy.

