In Case You Missed It...

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Your Social Security Benefit and Income Taxes

In this video, Martha Shedden, the co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains when beneficiaries have to pay federal income taxes on their Social Security benefits.

Should You Take Your Tax Refund or Roll It Forward?

Assess your unique personal situations in order to answer this question.

How Alternative Households Can Financially Prepare for Life Changes

Here's how single parents and unmarried partners can approach income taxes, retirement planning, and estate planning.

Estate Planning and Inheritances

Setting your children and grandchildren up for financial success requires deep consideration and planning.

Early Retirement Health Insurance Options Before Medicare

There are two main health insurance options for those who want to retire early, before age 65: The Affordable Care Act and healthshares.

Millennial Investors and the Great Wealth Transfer

The Great Wealth Transfer from boomers to millennials means that it's time to pass the torch so millennials can take charge of the wealth in this country.

Surprise! The No Surprises Act Goes into Effect

If you read this, you'll be sure to have no surprises around the No Surprises Act.

If MacGyver Was Your Financial Adviser...

MacGyver would tell you to make sure you understand and take advantage of a clever retirement tool: your Social Security benefits.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

How Does the Earnings Test Affect the Timing of Social Security Benefits?

Claiming Social Security Widow Benefits Before Full Retirement Age

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

What Should I Know About the IRS's Secure Act Regulations?

Should I Invest in Gold?

What Should I Know About Buying Foreign Property?