December 11, 2021
Weekly RoundUp 12/5 - 12/11
Weekly RoundUp 12/5 - 12/11

All your favorite news from the week.
All your favorite news from the week.

In Case You Missed It

Enrolling in Medicare? These HSA Decisions are Crucial

Some critical and time-sensitive things to be aware of if you contribute to a Health Savings Account and will be enrolling in Medicare.

How Reliable is Inflation Data for Investors Heading into 2022?

What factors are driving inflation? How can we prepare? Putting a plan in place now can help you prepare for inflation sooner rather than later.

Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends Dec. 7. Are You Prepared?

What do you need to know about Medicare's Annual Election Period ending?

The TL;DR on Benefits Enrollment

Too Long Didn't Read— Here's all you need to know about benefits, simplified.

A Holiday Gift List for Your Future Self

What should be on your financial wish list this holiday season?

HSAs and Estate Planning

Do you know what happens to your HSA after you die?

K-12 Teachers—Think Twice Before Investing Annuities Inside Your 403(b)

An issue that rarely makes the press, public school K-12 teachers are fed up with the system that's supposed to be securing their retirement.

5 Things You Need to Know about Buying LTC Insurance

The long-term care insurance market has changed a lot over the past decade. Here are five things to consider when you're shopping for a policy.

Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix – Chapter 15: The Many Ways of the Retirement Remix

In this chapter of the Retirement Remix, author Chip Munn shows how a retirement remix can create a positive balance between traditional retirement and working.

Ask the Hammer

Ask The Hammer: Save in a Roth 401(k) or Not?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a question about whether a reader should use their employer match in a Roth or traditional 401(k), among other related questions.

Ask The Hammer: "I Wish I Knew Then What I Now Know About..."

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a new type of question; what he wishes he had known about tax losses and closing out a short position.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Invest Money From a Small Business in a Solo 401(k) While I’m on Social Security?

Taxpayers can make contributions to a solo 401(k) that they have established and maintain for the business, and an IRA, as long as they have income from their business, says Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting.

Ask Bob: Can I Make a Lump-Sum Contribution to My 401(k)?

Whether a plan participant can make a lump-sum contribution to their 401(k) before the end of the year depends on the provisions of the 401(k) plan, says Denise Appleby, the CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting.

