Weekly Roundup 12/26 - 1/1

In Case You Missed It

8 Must-Do Financial Resolutions for 2022

Now is the time for retirees (and those thinking about retirement) to optimize their finances for 2022. Here's a step-by-step guide from a leading financial planner.

ACA Open Enrollment Period Ends Jan. 15

The open enrollment period for HealthCare.gov ends Jan. 15, 2022, for 2022 coverage that takes effect on Feb. 1, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

Why Spousal Lifetime Asset Trusts Aren't for Everyone

The gift and estate tax exemption may soon decrease, but pouring assets into a spousal lifetime asset trust may not be a blanket remedy. Here's why.

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Pension Rules

In the third of a multi-part Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), explains the Social Security rules for pensions, including the government pension offset and the windfall elimination provision.

Retirees Should Enjoy Their Savings More, Here's How

Sometimes the hardest part of retirement is giving yourself permission to enjoy your money. A retirement expert explains why you should enjoy your money more.

Should You Buy a Lake House?

Some points to consider before buying that vacation home.

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Ends March 31

The Medicare Advantage open enrollment period starts on Jan. 1 and continues through March 31. During this window, Medicare Advantage enrollees can pick a different Advantage plan or switch to Original Medicare, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare.

Is “Retirement” Obsolete?

Our vision of retirement is changing. What does it truly mean to "retire" today?

How COVID-19 Caused a “She-cession”

Why does COVID-19 seem to have had an inordinate impact on women in the workforce? Financial planner Katelyn E. Murray explains.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Ask Bob: Should I Be Subject to WEP?

After more than 38 years of employment, some as a part-time public employee, a reader is wondering if the Windfall Elimination Provision is reducing his Social Security benefits.

Ask the Hammer

Email your question to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com

Ask The Hammer: Will a Roth Conversion Affect My Ability to Contribute to a Roth IRA?

Curious about whether a conversion will affect your ability to contribute to a Roth IRA? Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, has an answer.

Ask the Hammer: Should I Withdraw Money from Taxable Accounts to Meet Living Expenses or Save Less for Retirement?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a Retirement Daily reader decide whether to withdraw money from a taxable account to meet living expenses or save less for retirement.

Ask the Hammer: What are the RMD Rules for Beneficiaries of a Roth IRA that Holds Rental Property?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains the RMD rules for beneficiaries of a Roth IRA that holds an illiquid asset - rental property.