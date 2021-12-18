Weekly RoundUp 12/12 - 12/18

In Case You Missed It

Borrowing Against Your Home to Invest in a Low Interest Rate Environment

Considering borrowing against your home to invest? Here are some factors to consider before moving forward with that plan.

Be a “Scratch” Investor for the Long Term

Just like in golf, a hole-in-one investment doesn't make you a superior investor. Instead, try the scratch investor mindset.

The Individual Health Insurance Deadline is Jan. 15

The final deadline for individual health insurance is Jan. 15, but there is an earlier deadline you should be aware of - Dec. 15

From Rags to Riches—Inheritance

Tips and guidance on what steps to take in the case of dramatic financial changes from an inheritance.

The 15 Best Islands in the World to Retire To

A new report from InternationalLiving.com points to 15 great-value, picturesque islands around the world. Each offers expats a chance to enjoy island living with lifestyle perks that range from diving to sailing to gourmet meals out—all in spots that don’t require deep pockets.

Credit Card Payoff and Debt Relief Companies

Wondering where to turn for help with managing debt? Adviser Michelle Petrowski has some suggestions.

Comparing Fixed-Rate Annuities to Bank CDs

Fixed-rate annuities and bank CDs have distinct pros and cons - make sure to compare them before investing.

Things You Can (and Can't) Control in Your Retirement Plan

Save the stress—things you can (and can’t) control in several areas of your retirement plan.

12 Tips for Choosing Your Charities

Make last minute charitable donations by December 31 to snap up an extra tax deduction.

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Predict my 2023 Medicare Premiums?

Is it possible to predict your 2023 Medicare premiums based on your 2021 income? Jeffrey Levine answers.

Ask The Hammer: Is a Roth Conversion Worth It?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about whether a Roth conversion would make sense in his situation.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Collect on My Social Security then Claim My Spousal Benefit Later?

A reader wants to know if she could start her own Social Security and then switch to spousal benefits later when her husband retires.

Ask Bob: Can I Receive Social Security Benefits Under My Current or Former Husband's Record?

A reader wants to know if she can receive Social Security benefits from her husband and his ex-wife.