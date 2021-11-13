Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Weekly Roundup 11/8-11/13
Publish date:

Weekly Roundup 11/8-11/13

All of your favorite news from this week.
Author:

All of your favorite news from this week.

In Case You Missed It...

Avoiding Wash Sale Violations

Advisor Brad Wright walks through the Wash Sale Rule and why you should avoid accidentally breaking it.

Long-Term Disability Insurance: You Likely Need More Protection Than You Have

Have you thought about long-term disability insurance? Financial planner Rob Ziliak explains why you need to.

Long-Term Care: Ready or Not, Here it Comes

What happens when I can't take care of myself anymore?

The Future of Paid Family Leave

With paid leave being taken in and out of the reconciliation bill, you might be wondering, what is paid leave, and why is it so important?

What You Should Know About Beneficiaries

Enjoy this simple guide to beneficiaries to help make estate planning easier.

Lower Your Monthly Student Loan Payment

Need a little extra room in your budget? Here are some ways to lower your monthly student loan payment to make room for other necessities.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Will I pay a penalty if I don't apply for Social Security and Medicare on time?

A reader asks a question on what applying for Social Security and Medicare late would look like.

Ask Bob: Will I Receive My Deceased Spouse's Full Social Security Benefit If I Claimed My Benefits Early?

A surviving spouse getting retirement or disability benefits on their own record will need to apply for the survivors benefits and Social Security will check to see whether the surviving spouse can get a higher benefit as a widow or widower.

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What is the Effect of Inflation on Taxpayers?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about the ways inflation affects taxpayers.

Learning Center

Social Security Primer

In the first of several Retirement Daily Learning Center webinars about Social Security, Martha Shedden, CRPC, RSSA, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explores the following topics: full retirement age; qualifying for Social Security; calculating retirement benefits; average indexed monthly earnings; primary insurance amount; reductions and credits; life expectancy; and working while collecting.

Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix - Chapter 13: Financial Vehicles to Help You Save

In this chapter of the Retirement Remix, author Chip Munn discusses how to legally pay lower taxes and save for retirement through a variety of financial products.

pexels-designecologist-1389460
