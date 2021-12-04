All your favorite news from the week

In Case You Missed It

Saving and Investing for the Young Investor

As young investors get started, here are three things they can use to increase their savings.

Insure Sequence of Returns Risk with a HECM Mortgage

A home equity conversion mortgage, better known as a reverse mortgage, can be used to manage and mitigate the sequence-of-returns risk according to Robert Klein, president of Retirement Income Center.

Don’t Panic – It’s Just a Headline

Is what's eye-catching really the most helpful?

How to Incorporate Income-Producing Real Estate into a Financial Plan

Dana Anspach, the president of Sensible Money, explains how financial advisers can incorporate income-producing real estate into a financial plan.

Last Minute 2021 Tax Savings: Charitable Contributions

According to the IRS, individuals can claim a limited charitable deduction on their federal income tax return for cash contributions made to certain qualifying charitable organizations in 2021.

Is Working with Multiple Financial Advisors a Good Idea?

The concept of don't put all your eggs in one basket works for your investments. But does it work to pick your financial advisers? Not really.

2021 Charitable Deduction—Not Above-the-Line After All

Adviser Danielle Harrison explains how a charitable gift 2021 may impact your taxable income differently than you expected.

Decoding the Differences Between SPIAs and DIAs

How to Determine if You Can Retire Early

Retiring early can be done with the proper plan in place. Adviser Beau Kemp of Sensible Money outlines steps to consider.

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I do an In-Plan Conversion?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a question about whether this reader can do an in-plan conversion.

Financial Adviser Center

Goals-based Investing: Now Available!

The wealth management industry has changed quite a bit over the last couple of decades and will likely change considerably in the decade to come. In his new book, Tony Davidow makes 10 predictions about the decade ahead.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Does Taking My Social Security Early Decrease My Spousal Survivor Benefit?

Social Security uses the deceased worker’s basic benefit amount to calculate the percentage survivors can get. The percentage depends on the survivor’s age and relationship to the worker. If the worker who died was getting reduced benefits, Social Security will base the survivor’s benefit on that amount.

Ask Bob: Should I Use Home Equity to Purchase a Second Home to Use as a Rental?

Most people use a cash-out refinance or home equity line of credit to dip into their home equity. But each option will have pros and cons, according to Tim Kenney, CFP, founder of Seawise Financial.

Retirement Daily Learning Center

Social Security Dependent Benefits

In the second of a multi-part webinar series, Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, explains Social Security dependent benefits, including spousal and survivors benefits.