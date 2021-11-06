Weekly Roundup 11/1-11/6

All your favorite news from the week

Money Lessons from Marathon Running Training and Fitness

What does running a marathon and financial planning have in common? More than you'd think!

Maslow's Hierarchy and Your Retirement Income Plan

A big factor in investing is ensuring that your money will keep you safe in the future. How can you ensure financial security?

Promising New Future for Speculative Cryptocurrency

A seminar held by Bitwise CIO answered many of the common questions investors have about crypto. The bottom line? The value remains speculative.

Inheritance – Curse or Blessing?

You just inherited some money. What do you do with this windfall?

Estate Planning For Everyone

Have you thought about how you'd like your family to continue after you're gone? Having an estate plan isn't just for the ultra-wealthy.

Workplace Retirement Plan Options for Entrepreneurs - Retirement Daily on TheStreet: Finance and Retirement Advice, Analysis, and More

When you are starting a business, what retirement plan options do you have?

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Should Be Included in a Roth IRA Conversion?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about what assets would be best to convert in a Roth IRA Conversion.

Ask the Hammer: What Can I Do to Reduce My Tax Liability?

Looking for ways to reduce your tax liability? Jeffery Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners offers some advice.

Ask the Hammer: What the "Build Back Better" Plan Means for Your Retirement Savings

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a reader question about the effect of the proposed "Build Back Better" plan.

Financial Adviser Center

Innovations in Private Markets

Private markets have historically been the exclusive domain of large institutions and family offices, due to accreditations standards, high minimums, and limited liquidity. But that's changing, according to Tony Davidow, CIMA, author of Goals-based Investing.

Retirement Daily Learning Center

The Consumer's Guide to Partial Roth Conversions

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Joe DiSalvo, co-author of Income for Life, discusses why an IRA owner should consider Roth conversion now and how to do a Roth IRA conversion.