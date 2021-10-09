Weekly Roundup 10/4-10/8

All your favorite news from the week

Week ending 10/9

In Case You Missed It

A Beginner's Guide on How To Start Saving for Retirement

Behold, the definitive step-by-step guide to financial literacy (and freedom) you've been searching for.

Is Automatic Retirement Plan Enrollment Happening?

Here’s what you need to know about the automatic retirement plan enrollment provision approved by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Student Loan Strategies for Seniors and Retirees

Nearing retirement with student loan debt? Here are steps to consider.

How You Can Make Headway Against Inflation, With or Without Social Security’s Help

Social Security hasn't kept up with inflation. Here are some ways to limit your rising expenses in retirement.

Open Enrollment: Consider Voluntary Benefits

Do you feel like your money doesn't go as far as it used to? Heather Lavallee explains how using voluntary benefits could help maximize your money.

Planning Opportunity & Schedule A – What’s Left after SALT?

After you hit the State and Local Tax (SALT) limit, what strategies can you use to increase your deductions?

Ask the Hammer

Can I Use a Different HSA than My Employer Provides?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about whether they can continue using their HSAs from their previous employer.

Does this Proposed Legislation Prohibit Conversions?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about whether conversions are still possible under new legislation proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Ask Bob

Will income from work reduce my Social Security benefits?

A reader is ready to start his Social Security benefits but wants to be sure he doesn't cross a line and cause a reduction in his benefits. Adviser Vic Colella explains timing and taxes that could impact the reader's income.