Weekly Roundup 10/24-10/30

In Case You Missed It...

Charitable Remainder Trust – CRAT or CRUT

Once you've decided to create a charitable remainder trust, consider your options for the specific type of trust.

Do I Need Life Insurance?

If you have anyone in your life that relies on you financially, you most likely need life insurance. Adviser Haley Tolitsky answers your questions about how much, applying for coverage, and more.

The Role and Use of Alternative Investments

The savviest investors are making significant allocations to alternative investments, according to Tony Davidow, CIMA, author of Goals-based Investing.

How to Plan for Your Retirement Income

What should you keep in mind when considering your assets during retirement?

One of the Most Underutilized Savings Tools: The HSA

Health Savings Accounts are a great vehicle for retirement savings. Financial Planner Danielle Harrison explains what you need to know about HSAs.

From Pond to Portfolio

These fishing techniques can help you improve your investing mindset.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Do Social Security or disability benefits count as income when filling out a FAFSA application?

A reader isn't sure if he needs to include his Social Security benefits or his wife's disability benefits on the FAFSA form. It depends, explains adviser Danielle Harrison.

Ask Bob: Should I File for Social Security on My Own Record First and Spousal Benefits Later?

A reader wants to know whether she should file for Social Security at age 62 and then spousal benefits later.

Ask The Hammer

Ask the Hammer - Halloween Edition: What Are the Scariest Financial Mistakes to Avoid?

In this special Halloween edition of Ask the (Headless) Hammer, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers the question: What are the scariest financial mistakes to avoid?