Weekly Roundup 10/18-10/23

In Case You Missed It

9 Financing Options for a Divorce

Getting divorced can be expensive. Adviser Michelle Petrowski outlines nine options for financing the process if your cash-on-hand is limited.

How You Go to College Matters More Than Where

Does going to a prestigious college make as big of a difference as you'd expect?

How to Help Your Teenage Child Become a Roth IRA Millionaire

Setting up a Roth IRA for your teenager could put them on the path to financial independence.

What Is Inflation and What Does it Mean for Your Financial Plan?

The cost of living has been increasing at an unusually high rate. What does this mean for your future investment returns?

Worried About the Markets? Have a Plan

How can you make a plan to limit emotional decisions during market lows?

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can my ex-spouse get to my Social Security benefits or 401(k) if the marriage was annulled?

After having her marriage annulled, a reader is worried her ex-husband may be able to tap her Social Security benefits or 401(k) assets. Attorney and adviser, Timothy Wyman, explains what could happen.

How do I estimate a future Social Security benefit?

Planning to retire this year, a reader is wondering how several years without earned income will impact her Social Security benefit at age 70. Adviser Heather Schreiber explains.