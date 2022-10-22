In Case You Missed It

End of Year Tax Planning Strategies

Have you thought about tax planning strategies for the end of the year yet? Here are 5 potential options to review.

The KFF Report on Medicare Advantage

Learn from our expert on the Medicare Advantage findings from The Kaiser Family Foundation's most recent report.

Let’s Measure Performance and Risk

When it comes to your portfolio, it's important to talk about performance and risk.

Financial Planning Services - Pro Bono

The Financial Planning Association's pro bono financial planning services are available for those in need.

Not Too Old for TikTok: How Older Adults Are Reframing Aging

Although reputed for being the virtual playground of teenagers, TikTok has since made its way to older adults, some of whom have become content creators with millions of followers.

The IRS Waiver of the Excise Tax for 2021 and 2022 RMDs

Here are 10 questions about the IRS Waiver of the 50% excise tax on 2021 or 2022 RMDs answered.

IRS Sets Higher 2023 Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

The Internal Revenue Service this week announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38 provides details about these annual adjustments.

New York Long-term Care Trust Program to Provide Long-term Care Benefits for Eligible Residents

The New York long-term care trust program will provide long-term care benefits for eligible residents who have paid the required premium contributions and are in need of assistance with at least three activities of daily living as determined by the department of health.

Seven Planning Challenges for Caregivers

Due to the timing and expense of meeting the needs of a loved one with a severe mental illness, parents face an impossible choice: To what extent do they use their assets to fund costs for their child, and at what cost to their own financial future?

Common Retirement Questions: Should Spouses Retire at the Same Time?

In this section of the Common Retirement Questions series, our expert answers the question of whether or not spouses should retire at the same time.

It's All About the Income, Chapter 7: Building Blocks of Success

In this chapter, author Michael Lynch lists some key factors that can help people be more financially successful in generating and spending retirement income.