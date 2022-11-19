In Case You Missed It

Should Rising Rates Lead to Declining Expectations?

Eighty years of perspective on the classic 60/40 portfolio.

New World Order or Continued Global Economy?

What will the economy look like in the future? Read our expert's analysis of opposing predictions from the Odd Lots podcast.

How Can Small Businesses Set Up The Best Retirement Plan?

Our expert shares two key factors to consider when crafting the retirement plan for your small business.

Women, Divorce and Retirement: I’m in Control of My Life and Financial Health

Do You Need a Financial Planner? Four Questions to Ask

A glimpse into what a financial planner can (and should) do for you and what questions to ask if you are looking for a planner.

How Much Is Enough? Four Keys to Success in Retirement

Determining when you can retire and how you can stay comfortably retired is crucial to financial success. Here are four tips from our expert to make that a reality.

Common Retirement Questions: What Are My Sources of Income and Financial Assets?

A common retirement question is "What are my sources of income and what financial assets should I draw on first during retirement?" Read below for our expert's answer.

Don’t Outlive Your Retirement Savings

With inflation on the rise, it's time to re-examine your budget and financial plan. Here's a guide on how from our expert.

It's All About the Income, Chapter 9: The System is the Solution

In this chapter, author Michael Lynch addresses the keys to developing the correct financial plan for yourself and maintaining financial independence.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Understanding the Exceptions to the Exceptions for IRAs

Can I Put a Roth IRA into RMD Status?

Using Life Insurance as a Supplemental Employee Benefit