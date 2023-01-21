In Case You Missed It

The Misery Index: What is it and How Does it Impact You?

The misery index is getting better, but Americans may feel a lot more miserable in 2023. How should investors respond?

2023 Outlook

2022 was a difficult transition from three consecutive years of double-digit returns for balanced portfolios of stocks and bonds. Our expert takes a look forward at what 2023 might bring.

Invested Too Heavily in Stocks? Move Money to Safe Options

Older investors in particular should limit risk. Fixed annuities guarantee principal and/or produce high levels of income.

Insurance Tips for Divorced Women

Reviewing your insurance coverage during and after your divorce is one of the many things to tackle as you transition to your next life chapter.

Financial Resources After Losing a Loved One

No need to make a tough time even tougher. Here are 7 resources to help relieve financial stress during the grieving process.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@thearenagroup.net.

Are My Social Security Benefits Reduced if My Ex-Spouse Claims Under My Record?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

What's New with SECURE 2.0?

What Do I Need to Know About SECURE 2.0 and 401(k) Catch Up Provisions?