Skip to main content
Weekly Round Up: Jan. 15 - 21

Weekly Round Up: Jan. 15 - 21

Here's what you might have missed this week...

Here's what you might have missed this week...

In Case You Missed It

The Misery Index: What is it and How Does it Impact You?

The misery index is getting better, but Americans may feel a lot more miserable in 2023. How should investors respond?

2023 Outlook

2022 was a difficult transition from three consecutive years of double-digit returns for balanced portfolios of stocks and bonds. Our expert takes a look forward at what 2023 might bring.

Invested Too Heavily in Stocks? Move Money to Safe Options

Older investors in particular should limit risk. Fixed annuities guarantee principal and/or produce high levels of income.

Insurance Tips for Divorced Women

Reviewing your insurance coverage during and after your divorce is one of the many things to tackle as you transition to your next life chapter. 

Financial Resources After Losing a Loved One 

No need to make a tough time even tougher. Here are 7 resources to help relieve financial stress during the grieving process.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@thearenagroup.net.

Are My Social Security Benefits Reduced if My Ex-Spouse Claims Under My Record?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

What's New with SECURE 2.0?

What Do I Need to Know About SECURE 2.0 and 401(k) Catch Up Provisions?

pexels-stas-knop-1537268
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up: Jan. 15 - 21

By Retirement Daily
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Do I Need to Know About SECURE 2.0?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-rodnae-productions-6003788
Your Money

Financial Resources After Losing a Loved One

By Mark Colgan
Individual Insurance OEP Begins
Your Money

Insurance Tips for Divorced Women

By Amy Shepard
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What's New with SECURE 2.0?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Stocks that can Best Weather Volatile Times
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Invested Too Heavily in Stocks? Move Money to Safe Options

By Ken Nuss
How Do Divorced Social Security Benefits Work?
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Are My Social Security Benefits Reduced if My Ex-Spouse Claims Under My Record?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
new year 2023
Your Money

The Outlook for 2023

By Daniel Kern
We have entered a new regime marked by high volatility, inflation, and uncertainty, according to a new report published by iShares.
Saving/Investing for Retirement

The Misery Index: What Is It and How Does It Impact You?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor