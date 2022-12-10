Skip to main content
Weekly Round Up - Dec. 4 - 10

Weekly Round Up - Dec. 4 - 10

Catch up on this week's news and advice.

Catch up on this week's news and advice.

In Case You Missed It

Top Duties of an Estate Executor and How to Carry Them Out

Learn the 5 duties of an Estate Executor and their corresponding actions from our expert.

Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies

As the year-end approaches, it's important to consider a variety of your planning needs. In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning.

I QUIT! What Do I Do with My 401(k)?

Once you're independent of an employer, you have four primary options for handling your 401(k) account. Our expert gives the details below.

2022 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Guide - Empower Seniors to Live Independently

Our Age Tech analyst offers thoughts on this list of unique gifts.

Survey Data from FreeWill: Younger Americans Plan to Get Financial Advisors When They Inherit, New Poll Finds

●73% say one of the first things they will do when they inherit is to work with an advisor ● Most cited factors for retaining their family’s advisor are family satisfaction with their advisor and estate planning prowess

What the IRA’s IRS Funding Actually Means for Taxpayers

What can taxpayers expect the IRS to do with $80 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act? Our expert shares his thoughts on the four changes below.

What To Do if You Miss Medicare's December 7 Deadline

The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7, but what if you miss the deadline?

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Approaching retirement and don't know where to allocate your retirement savings? Read this guide with helpful tips from our expert below.

Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities

Year-end tax planning for retirees provides a chance to identify available avenues to think strategically and lower your taxes for this year, for the next year, and over your lifetime.

Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?

The seventh most common retirement question: Should I convert IRA assets into a Roth IRA? And if so, how much and when?

Women, Divorce & Retirement: Post-Divorce Financial Planning Leads to Best Outcome

In this episode of our ongoing Women, Divorce, and Retirement series, our expert provides tips for achieving your financial goals post-divorce.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Claim Survivor Benefits From My Ex-Spouse?

Business Owners Expenses Retirement Thumbnail
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Dec. 4 - 10

By Retirement Daily
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Claim Survivor Benefits From My Ex-Spouse?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Women, Divorce & Retirement: Post-Divorce Financial Planning Leads to Best Outcome

By Mary Helen Gillespie
Eric Weigel of Reimagining Retirement reflects on the nine factors to acquire and maintain wealth.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?

By Mer Brown
pexels-tara-winstead-7111575
Your Money

Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities

By Joe DiSalvo & Marie Madarasz
Approaching retirement and don't know where to allocate your retirement savings? Read this guide with helpful tips from our expert below.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

By Beau Kemp
pexels-stas-knop-1537268
Social Security/Medicare

What To Do if You Miss Medicare's December 7 Deadline

By Mer Brown
What can taxpayers expect the IRS to do with $80 billion in funding? Our expert shares four changes below.
Your Money

What the IRA’s IRS Funding Actually Means for Taxpayers

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
●73% say one of the first things they will do when they inherit is to work with an advisor ● Most cited factors for retaining their family’s advisor are family satisfaction with their advisor and estate planning prowess
NexGen Money

Survey: Younger Americans Plan to Get Financial Advisors When They Inherit

By Retirement Daily