In Case You Missed It

Top Duties of an Estate Executor and How to Carry Them Out

Learn the 5 duties of an Estate Executor and their corresponding actions from our expert.

Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies

As the year-end approaches, it's important to consider a variety of your planning needs. In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning.

I QUIT! What Do I Do with My 401(k)?

Once you're independent of an employer, you have four primary options for handling your 401(k) account. Our expert gives the details below.

2022 Tech and Design Holiday Gift Guide - Empower Seniors to Live Independently

Our Age Tech analyst offers thoughts on this list of unique gifts.

Survey Data from FreeWill: Younger Americans Plan to Get Financial Advisors When They Inherit, New Poll Finds

●73% say one of the first things they will do when they inherit is to work with an advisor ● Most cited factors for retaining their family’s advisor are family satisfaction with their advisor and estate planning prowess

What the IRA’s IRS Funding Actually Means for Taxpayers

What can taxpayers expect the IRS to do with $80 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act? Our expert shares his thoughts on the four changes below.

What To Do if You Miss Medicare's December 7 Deadline

The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7, but what if you miss the deadline?

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Approaching retirement and don't know where to allocate your retirement savings? Read this guide with helpful tips from our expert below.

Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities

Year-end tax planning for retirees provides a chance to identify available avenues to think strategically and lower your taxes for this year, for the next year, and over your lifetime.

Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?

The seventh most common retirement question: Should I convert IRA assets into a Roth IRA? And if so, how much and when?

Women, Divorce & Retirement: Post-Divorce Financial Planning Leads to Best Outcome

In this episode of our ongoing Women, Divorce, and Retirement series, our expert provides tips for achieving your financial goals post-divorce.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Claim Survivor Benefits From My Ex-Spouse?