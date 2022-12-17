Here's everything we covered this week - all in one place!

Building Your Retirement Dream Team

When approaching retirement, it's essential to have people to support you every step of the way. Here are four tips from our expert for building that "dream team."

Rising Interest Rates & Opportunities for Retirees

Interest rates are on the rise and this means opportunity for retirees. Our experts share their thoughts on how to make the best of these changes.

5 Steps for Creating Your Student Loan Strategy in 2023

With federal student loan payments and interest accrual set to resume in 2023, now's the time to draft your student loan plan. Here's a step-by-step guide from our expert to get you on track.

A Warning for Business Owners Near Retirement

It may be tempting to accept an unsolicited offer to sell your business, especially if recession is looming, but there are very good reasons to hold off.

ACA’s Annual Enrollment Period Will End Soon

The deadline for enrolling in an Affordable Care Act plan is coming up. Here's some information you need to know.

Working Abroad? A Guide to International Remittances

Transferring money between countries is a complicated task. Here's a list of tips from our expert to help you with the process.

Congress Considers Overhauling the Saver’s Credit

As the year winds down, Congress still has some unfinished business. One of the many legislative proposals awaiting potential action is an initiative that would overhaul the current Saver’s Credit by creating a government match for low-income retirement savers.

Helping Children of Wealth Overcome its Hazards

Our estate planning expert shares his thoughts on "Myth of the Silver Spoon: Navigating Family Wealth & Creating an Impactful Life," by Kristin Keffeler.

Common Retirement Questions: Should I Put Some of My Retirement Funds Into an Annuity?

The eighth most common retirement question: Should I put some of my retirement funds into an annuity?

It's All About the Income, Chapter 11: Let's Add a Pension

In this chapter, author Michael Lynch explores how the factor of a pension affects a couple's plans for retirement.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@thearenagroup.net.

Can a QCD Be Contributed to a DAF?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Do Capital Gains Disqualify Me From Roth IRA Contributions?

Should I Get an LTC or a DI Policy?

How Soon After I Stop Work Do I Need to Take RMDs?