Weekly Round Up - Aug 7 - 13

In Case You Missed It

Financial and Retirement Planning for Women - Retirement Daily Roundtable

Financial planning for men and women is not exactly the same. Here's what women can do to secure their financial and retirement plans.

Tax-Loss Harvesting and Health Insurance Premiums

Want to reduce your health insurance premiums? Tax-loss harvesting may be the key!

Paying for "Deluxe" Medical Expenses Medicare Doesn’t Cover

For those who need deluxe medical services for their individual needs, the costs won't be covered by Medicare.

Upon Death Do You Part: Social Security Survivors Benefits

People often worry about their money when their spouse dies. Social Security benefits can lessen their worries.

Medicare Upgrades On Tap For Retirees As House Takes Up Massive Inflation Act

Lower health-care costs for American seniors would become closer to reality on Friday if the House, as expected, passes the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

5 Ways To Prepare For Your Adult Dependent's Life Without You

A guide to create a financially secure future for your special needs child.

Estate Planning and Inflation: How to Protect Your Assets

Strong retirement and estate plans always consider times of adversity. Our expert offers tips on estate planning amidst inflation.

It's All About the Income, Chapter 3: Getting Risk Right

There are two financial phases of life: the accumulation phase and the distribution phase. How do you manage each phase?

Medicare Members Win Big Victories in Landmark Bill

The Inflation Reduction Act is sent to President Biden after historic house vote.

Ask the Hammer

How Does Working Impact My RMD and IRA Contributions?

What's the EARN Act?

What is a SLAT?