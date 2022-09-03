Weekly Round Up - Aug 28 - Sep 3

In Case You Missed It

Insurance's Role in a Solid Financial Plan

Do you personally need long-term care insurance? Not sure about umbrella insurance? Read below to understand your financial vulnerabilities and whether or not to protect them with insurance.

Finance Long-Term Care for 10 Years

Do you have a long-term care plan? Discover the benefits and solutions from our expert.

Attention Future Pensioners: Act Now or Lose Thousands!

Are you entitled to a pension? Our expert gives the rundown on evaluating your pension payout options.

How to Prepare for Your First Recession

Feeling uncertain about the state of the economy? Here are 4 tips to stay ahead on your finances.

Social Security Insight for Same-Sex Couples

What does same-sex marriage mean for Social Security?

Unmarried Women Workers/Retirees Have Lower Retirement Confidence Than Married Counterparts: EBRI

Driven largely by a likelihood of lower incomes and assets, a new Retirement Confidence Survey report from EBRI finds that unmarried women workers and retirees have lower retirement confidence than their married counterparts

How To Think Like a Buyer When Selling The Family Business

Are you a business owner on the brink of retirement? Here are 4 tips for thinking like a buyer when selling your business.

Which Asset Classes Provide Inflation Hedges?

Real assets such as stocks, real estate, and commodities offer a better hedge against energy price increases than against core or headline inflation.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Pay For Medicare Premiums With A Credit Card?

Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?

Do I Need to Fill Out Form 8606?