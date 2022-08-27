Weekly Round Up - Aug 21 - 27
In Case You Missed It
Significant variation in P/E ratios can happen in a single year. Here are more points to consider when valuing a stock.
Consider "Stock Swapping" Your Incentive Stock Options
Got Incentive Stock Options (ISOs)? Here's why you should consider a “Stock Swap.”
What is stagflation and what could it mean for your retirement plan? Jared Kizer of Buckingham Wealth Partners provides the insights you need.
The Perils of the Earnings Test
Planning to claim Social Security benefits before full retirement age? Beware of the earnings test.
How to Budget Your Money as a Divorced Woman
Step one after divorce is handling your personal finances. Read here for tips on daily budgets, retirement accounts, and estate plans.
How You Can Avoid Unnecessary Fees When Traveling Overseas
Planning a vacation abroad? Read here for tips on paying less and enjoying more!
It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad
Do you have the required investment vehicles for a successful retirement portfolio?
Ask the Hammer
Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.
A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?
Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?