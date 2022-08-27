Skip to main content
Weekly Round Up - Aug 21 - 27

Weekly Round Up - Aug 21 - 27

Here's a wrap up of this week's reading.

Here's a wrap up of this week's reading.

In Case You Missed It

Stop Relying on P/E Ratios

Significant variation in P/E ratios can happen in a single year. Here are more points to consider when valuing a stock.

Consider "Stock Swapping" Your Incentive Stock Options

Got Incentive Stock Options (ISOs)? Here's why you should consider a “Stock Swap.”

How Likely is Stagflation?

What is stagflation and what could it mean for your retirement plan? Jared Kizer of Buckingham Wealth Partners provides the insights you need.

The Perils of the Earnings Test

Planning to claim Social Security benefits before full retirement age? Beware of the earnings test.

How to Budget Your Money as a Divorced Woman

Step one after divorce is handling your personal finances. Read here for tips on daily budgets, retirement accounts, and estate plans.

How You Can Avoid Unnecessary Fees When Traveling Overseas

Planning a vacation abroad? Read here for tips on paying less and enjoying more!

It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

Do you have the required investment vehicles for a successful retirement portfolio?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?

Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?

What Determines My Spouse's Medicare Premium?

pexels-pixabay-357275
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Aug 21 - 27

By Retirement Daily
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Determines My Spouse's Medicare Premium?

By Robert Powell, CFP
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-spencer-davis-4353813
NexGen Money

How You Can Avoid Unnecessary Fees When Traveling Overseas

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Your Money

How to Budget Your Money as a Divorced Woman

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-markus-winkler-12210667
Social Security/Medicare

The Perils of the Earnings Test

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-burak-the-weekender-186461
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How Likely is Stagflation?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6801651
Your Money

Consider "Stock Swapping" Your Incentive Stock Options

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor