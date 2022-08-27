In Case You Missed It

Stop Relying on P/E Ratios

Significant variation in P/E ratios can happen in a single year. Here are more points to consider when valuing a stock.

Consider "Stock Swapping" Your Incentive Stock Options

Got Incentive Stock Options (ISOs)? Here's why you should consider a “Stock Swap.”

How Likely is Stagflation?

What is stagflation and what could it mean for your retirement plan? Jared Kizer of Buckingham Wealth Partners provides the insights you need.

The Perils of the Earnings Test

Planning to claim Social Security benefits before full retirement age? Beware of the earnings test.

How to Budget Your Money as a Divorced Woman

Step one after divorce is handling your personal finances. Read here for tips on daily budgets, retirement accounts, and estate plans.

How You Can Avoid Unnecessary Fees When Traveling Overseas

Planning a vacation abroad? Read here for tips on paying less and enjoying more!

It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

Do you have the required investment vehicles for a successful retirement portfolio?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?

Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?

What Determines My Spouse's Medicare Premium?