Weekly Roundup - May 29 - Jun 4

Check out the highlights for the past week and enjoy a good read!

In Case You Missed It

Everything You Need to Know About Required Minimum Distributions

What are RMDs? How do you calculate the RMD? Can you take the RMD from one account instead of separately from each account?

Tax Tips for the Recently Divorced

We explain tax implications for those over 50 and recently divorced.

Manage the Effect of Inflation on Retirement

Inflation can threaten even the most beautifully laid out retirement plans. Here are strategies for managing inflation and mitigating its impact on your retirement.

Investing in Qualified Opportunity Zones

Qualified Opportunity Zone investments can be attractive to investors seeking to defer capital gains. Here are 7 potential benefits.

Retirement Planning While Living With HIV/AIDS

In the past, an HIV diagnosis was basically a death sentence. To their surprise, HIV/AIDS survivors have found themselves living far beyond what they prepared for, even to retirement.

Financial Factors to Weigh Before Cohabitation or Marriage

Here are 7 financial factors you should think about before moving in with your sweetheart.

Stock Market Window of Opportunity

How do staged Roth IRA conversion plans help you benefit from stock market decline? Robert Klein explains it all.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Are Wages after Age 60 Included in Social Security Benefit Calculation?

Saving/Investing for Retirement

Stock Market Window of Opportunity

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor20 hours ago
Your Money

Financial Factors To Weigh Before Cohabitation or Marriage

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 3, 2022
Many people who have HIV/AIDS took their retirement funds and Social Security benefits out after they had been diagnosed, thinking that they may as well take advantage of life while they still had it. Many maxed out their credit cards, did bucket-list items, sold their life insurance and assets for money, and ultimately didn’t prepare for their future because they didn’t think there was a future for which to prepare.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Planning for Retirement While Living With HIV/AIDS

By Sadie OuilletteJun 2, 2022
Ask Bob: Buying Real Estate With a Self-Directed IRA
Your Money

Investing in Qualified Opportunity Zones

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 2, 2022
The Relationship Between Inflation and Interest Rates
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Manage the Effect of Inflation on Retirement

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 1, 2022
Your Money

Tax Tips for the Recently Divorced

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 31, 2022
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Are Wages after Age 60 Included in Social Security Benefit Calculation?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 31, 2022
What are required minimum distributions or RMDs? How do you calculate the RMD? Can you take the RMD from one account instead of separately from each account? Dana Anspach, the CEO and founder of Sensible Money, and Julio Lopez-Brito, a financial planner with Sensible Money discuss in this video interview with Retirement Daily Editor Robert Powell everything you need to know about RMDs.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Everything You Need to Know About Required Minimum Distributions

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 30, 2022