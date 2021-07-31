Week In Review 7/24-7/30

All of your favorite news from the week

In Case You Missed It…

The Impact of Cuts to Social Security Benefits

Social Security funds are dwindling. Here's how to get the most out of your benefits.

SECURE Act 2.0 Would Allow Workers to Pay Down Their Students Loan and Save for Retirement

What if you could simultaneously pay off student loans and save for retirement? Enter the SECURE Act 2.0.

Robinhood Going Public— Here's What You Need to Know

The hottest mobile trading app just filed its S-1 to receive an IPO. Should you rush to buy a share?

Medigap Increases and What to Expect

In preparation for the increases in Medigap rates, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what to expect.

How to Enjoy a Guilt-Free Retirement

Annuities could be the key to limiting your financial guilt in retirement, according to Robert Klein.

Why You Should Talk to Your Partner About Money

A new study from Fidelity Investments explains what couples should do to have a good financial relationship.

Saving and Paying for College: What Are Your Best Options?

There are seemingly endless options for one to finance a college education. Expert Danielle Harrison identifies which are best and which to stay away from.

Ask The Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses paying off HELOC and Parent Plus loans.

Ask The Hammer: Should I Switch to the Bucket Approach?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about whether they should be using the bucket approach.

Ask the Hammer: What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about what happens when the successor beneficiary dies.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: We're Divorced & Dating - How Do We Handle Long-Term Financial Decisions?

A reader is in a committed long-term relationship and wondering how to balance benefits and financial planning since they're both divorced. Divorce expert and financial planner Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri lays out a detailed list of points to ponder.

Tools & Resources

Why Professional Advice is Vital

In chapter 12 of Inheriting Your Spouse's IRA, author Bill Harris explains how a financial professional can help you through this difficult time, how to find the right professional for you and wraps up the key points of "Inheriting Your Spouse's IRA - A Widow's Guide to Keeping More of Her Assets."