Week In Review 11/22-11/26

November 27, 2021
All of your favorite news from this week.
All of your favorite news from this week.

5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Divorce Attorney

Look for someone that speaks less, listens more, and with whom you connect. Be sure to ask these five key questions.

The Changing Number of Medicare Part D Plans

How does the decreasing number of Medicare Part D plans affect your Medicare enrollment?

Everyone Needs an Estate Plan

It's never too soon to get your estate plan in order. Here are some tips to keep in mind.

Consider the Source – How to Cut Your Tax Bill

By taking time to study where the government siphons off the most income from taxpayers, you can begin to find clues to how you can keep more of those dollars in your pocket.

5 Things to Do in Your 50s

If you are one of the many people who start getting serious about their finances as they reach their 50s, enjoy this guide for your next steps.

Parent PLUS Loans Derailing Retirement

Are Parent PLUS loans derailing your retirement? Options may be available to lighten your debt load.

The Percent of Beneficiaries Enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans Continues to Rise

Jae Oh explains some of the reasons why the number of Medicare beneficiaries in Medicare Advantage has grown.

Retirement Resources: Great Reads on Investing, Social Security, Medicare, and Aging

Looking for something interesting to read over the holidays? We've added new books to our recommended reading list.

Retirement Remix – Chapter 14: Assemble Your Dream Team

In this chapter of the Retirement Remix, author Chip Munn explains who you need on your team and why.

Baring All the Facts About Retiring to a Nudist Community

Want to try something new for retirement? Have you thought about retirement nudist communities?

Ask the Hammer: Giving Thanks for I Bonds and Variety of Savings Accounts

In this special Thanksgiving edition of Ask the Hammer, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners expresses his thanks, at least in the context of finance, to having access to a wide variety of accounts in which to save money, and Series I savings bonds.

Ask Bob: Can I Claim a Social Security Spousal Benefit If I File For My Own Benefit First?

The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.
Member Exclusive