Weekly Round Up - Sep 11 - 17

Financial Decisions after Losing a Loved One

It's never easy to lose a loved one. Here's how to avoid dealing with financial struggles as well.

Book Review - “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation”

To learn about social isolation and the true meaning of belonging, pick up a copy of Kim Samuel's "On Belonging."

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security’s WEP and GPO

The Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, explained.

Special Needs Planning and Divorce

Additional challenges may come up when parents of special needs children get a divorce.

Women, Divorce & Retirement: True Stories of the Financial Dramas and Losses Haunting Divorced Women

This ongoing Retirement Daily Special Report spotlights, from the checkbook to the courtroom and beyond, the true accounts of women in retirement following a divorce.

What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?

What's the Right Beneficiary Designation to Fulfill Your Dying Wish?

Does Equitable Always Mean Equal?