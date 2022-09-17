Skip to main content
Weekly Round Up - Sep 11 - 17

Did you catch all of our articles this week? Here's what you may have missed.

In Case You Missed It

Financial Decisions after Losing a Loved One

It's never easy to lose a loved one. Here's how to avoid dealing with financial struggles as well.

Book Review - “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation”

To learn about social isolation and the true meaning of belonging, pick up a copy of Kim Samuel's "On Belonging."

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security’s WEP and GPO

The Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, explained.

Special Needs Planning and Divorce

Additional challenges may come up when parents of special needs children get a divorce.

Women, Divorce & Retirement: True Stories of the Financial Dramas and Losses Haunting Divorced Women

This ongoing Retirement Daily Special Report spotlights, from the checkbook to the courtroom and beyond, the true accounts of women in retirement following a divorce. 

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?

What's the Right Beneficiary Designation to Fulfill Your Dying Wish?

Does Equitable Always Mean Equal?

By Retirement Daily
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Does Equitable Always Mean Equal?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Women, Divorce and Retirement: True Stories of the Financial Dramas and Losses Haunting Divorced Women

By Mary Helen Gillespie
Your Money

Planning and Divorce for Parents of Special Needs Children

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What's the Right Beneficiary Designation to Fulfill Your Dying Wish?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Social Security/Medicare

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security’s WEP and GPO

By Hannah Sammut
Lifestyle

Book Review - “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation”

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Your Money

Avoiding Financial Struggles after Losing a Loved One

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor