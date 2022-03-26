In Case You Missed It...

Let’s Bust These Five Social Security Myths

Let's hope you didn't fall for these 5 five Social Security myths...

Must-know Tax Tips About Four Tax Forms

What you need to know about Form 1099-R, Form 5498, Form 1099, and Form W-4.

What Retirement Means Today

Times are rapidly changing, which means that our definition of retirement is changing, too. Here's what you should think about while planning your retirement in today's day and age.

Investing While the Fed Tightens and War Continues in Ukraine

With the war in Ukraine and the Fed tightening, the world is certainly uncertain right now. Here's the scoop on investing during this time.

Managing Financial Decisions with Grace

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but you don't need to be hard on yourself. Give yourself grace and understanding, especially when it comes to your finances.

Women’s Wealth Management: Not Your Traditional Investment Plan

Women are smart and savvy, and make great investors. Here are five ways women can take control of their finances.

What is a Retiree’s Biggest Fear?

Nope, it's not the fear of running out of money. Not the stock market either. Nor loneliness. It's this.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 3)

How much can heavily-advertised drugs cost our oldest Americans? Are there any other hidden situations those on Medicare need to know about?

Can I Claim Social Security Benefits Under a Former Spouse if I'm Remarried?

Should You Ask for an Adjustment in Medicare Premiums When You Retire?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

Converting Excess Money Beyond Your RMD