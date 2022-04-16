Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup Apr. 9 - 16

Catch up on all the news from Retirement Daily this week.

In Case You Missed It

The Importance of a Long-Term Investment Perspective

Invest with the long-term in mind.

How Work Affects Your Social Security Benefits

Dana Anspach of Sensible Money explains how Social Security's earnings test works.

Medicare Beneficiaries Can Now Appeal the Switch to Hospital Observation Status

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses how Medicare beneficiaries can now appeal the switch to hospital observation status.

How Interest Rates Are Changing the Investment Property Equation

In order to be the best investor you can be, you need to pay attention to interest rates.

Digital Solutions & Human Guidance: Have Your Cake and Eat It, Too

Robo advisers vs. human advisers - here are the survey results

Renters Insurance

Life is unpredictable, and sometimes things we don't expect to happen to us, happen. Renters insurance is a way to prepare for the unexpected.

Why Buy I Bonds Now?

Buy I bonds to get 8.5% over the next year. But act fast! Here's why.

What Does Working in Retirement Mean, and How Do I Do It?

Is it possible to make your grandest "retired and working" dreams come true? (Hint: yes, and here's what you need to know.)

Financial Planning for College Grads

Here are three ways to get started on the right foot to set yourself up for financial success post-college.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com.

How Should Couples Contribute to HSAs?

Should I Use a Single Life or Joint and Survivor Life For My Pension Benefit?

