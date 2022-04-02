Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup Mar. 27 - Apr. 2

All of the week's news and insights in one place.

In Case You Missed It

"SKIing": Spending the Kids' Inheritance

Going on a trip with your child may be the most fulfilling, valuable way to spend your hard-earned money.

What Should I Do with My Tax Refund?

If you're expecting a refund, making a plan for it can help you and help others.

Congress Considers SECURE Act 2.0

Lisa Featherngill, the national director of wealth planning at Comerica Bank, discusses how SECURE 2.0 - should it become the law of the land - might affect your retirement and how you might plan accordingly.

How to Split Expenses with Your Significant Other

Talking about money with your partner can be awkward, but it's necessary.

Roth IRA Conversions: Consider the Basics

To Roth or not to Roth... that's the big decision. Here are the basic distinctions between Roth IRAs and Traditional IRAs to help you make your choice.

Do I Need to File a Gift Tax Return?

Here’s a rundown of some of the most common scenarios involving gift tax returns.

The Right Advice for Creating Tax-Efficient Income in Retirement

There's a lot of advice out there, but here's the best.

Understanding Excess Inflation is the Key to Understanding Inflation

Inflation, core inflation, excess inflation.... what does this all even mean? We've got the answers.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Rober.Powell@maven.io.

IRA Withdrawal & RMD... What Can be Converted to My Roth IRA?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

Weekly Roundup

