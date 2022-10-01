Weekly Round Up - Sep 25 - Oct 1

In Case You Missed It

Longevity Risk & Retirement Income Solutions

There are several ways to create retirement income. Learn about the different types of annuities and target date funds and how to find the right solution for your retirement plan.

Retirees Going Back to Work: Tell Us Your Stories

Are you a retiree who has decided to go back to work or start a business? We want to hear your story!

Social Security and State Pensions – A Concerning Trend for Younger Public Sector Workers

If you are a public sector worker, here are some trends in Social Security and pensions that you should be aware of.

The Most Common Tax Return Mistakes

Dana Anspach of Sensible Money describes the most common tax return mistakes she uncovers when reviewing tax documents.

Is it Better to Own Real Estate Directly or via a REIT?

To create diversified retirement income, consider these key factors of direct or indirect real estate ownership.

Private Foundations – What to Know

When should you consider a private foundation and what aspects should you consider?

Completing the FAFSA – Quick Tips to Get You Started

It seems like a daunting task, but completing the FAFSA to start the financial aid ball rolling can be quicker and less frustrating with these tips.

Ask Bob

How do Social Security Survivor Benefits Work?

Ask the Hammer

Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

What Should I Know About Student Loan Forgiveness?

Can I Reinvest RMDs From Inherited IRAs into a Roth IRA?