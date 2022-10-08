Weekly Round Up - Oct 2 - 8

In Case You Missed It

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Get the inside scoop about the cost-of-living adjustment and the upcoming announcement for Social Security recipients in 2023.

4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes

Utilizing 1031 exchanges can help delay or avoid taxes on real estate transactions.

Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Beneficiaries

The Inflation Reduction Act will have significant impact on Medicare benefits. Here's what to expect in the next few years.

There’s More to Risk than Market Risk

There are many variables that affect investment. Learn from our financial expert about four types of risk and how they impact your portfolio.

Five Tips for Caring for an Aging or Disabled Family Member

Here are some steps to make providing care for disabled or aging loved ones easier financially.

Retirees Going Back to Work: Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

When retirees go back to work, it is important that they maintain a work-life balance.

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

The National Council on Aging recommends everyone with Medicare evaluate their coverage before this year's open enrollment, here's why-

How To Navigate Your Student Debt Relief Options

There are three major parts to Biden's plan to help those dealing with student loan debt. Our expert provides the details of what people need to know.

Ask the Hammer

