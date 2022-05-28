Weekly Roundup May 22 – 28

In Case You Missed It

The Relationship Between Inflation and Interest Rates

As inflation continues to exceed our historical average, understand how and why interest rates will increase by examining the basics.

Retirement Daily Roundtable: Women, Divorce & Retirement

A broken divorce system puts women's retirement at risk. Experts Bonnie Sewell and Michelle Petrowski discuss the top issues facing women going through a divorce, offer solutions, and outline what you can do to create a financially equitable divorce.

Lifetime Gifts vs. Testamentary Bequests

What's the difference?

Retiring Before 60? What You Need to Know

Retiring early is becoming more and more popular these days. But are you prepared to move on to the next stage of your life?

How to Financially Plan with Volatile Investment Markets

Here are four proactive planning moves you should consider.

Bill Would Expand HSAs to Medicare Beneficiaries

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, meets with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss a new bill that would allow Medicare beneficiaries to use and contribute to HSAs.

Take Your Job and Shove It

Should you keep working or retire early?

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Why Has My Social Security Spousal Benefit Decreased?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Set Up a Roth IRA for My Kid?

I Have After-Tax Dollars in My IRA and Want to Start Doing Roth IRA Conversions. How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes Twice?

What's the Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax?