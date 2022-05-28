Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup May 22 – 28

Weekly Roundup May 22 – 28

Don't miss the best retirement news out there!

Don't miss the best retirement news out there!

In Case You Missed It

The Relationship Between Inflation and Interest Rates

As inflation continues to exceed our historical average, understand how and why interest rates will increase by examining the basics.

Retirement Daily Roundtable: Women, Divorce & Retirement

A broken divorce system puts women's retirement at risk. Experts Bonnie Sewell and Michelle Petrowski discuss the top issues facing women going through a divorce, offer solutions, and outline what you can do to create a financially equitable divorce.

Lifetime Gifts vs. Testamentary Bequests

What's the difference?

Retiring Before 60? What You Need to Know

Retiring early is becoming more and more popular these days. But are you prepared to move on to the next stage of your life?

How to Financially Plan with Volatile Investment Markets

Here are four proactive planning moves you should consider.

Bill Would Expand HSAs to Medicare Beneficiaries 

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, meets with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss a new bill that would allow Medicare beneficiaries to use and contribute to HSAs.

Take Your Job and Shove It

Should you keep working or retire early?

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Why Has My Social Security Spousal Benefit Decreased?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Set Up a Roth IRA for My Kid?

I Have After-Tax Dollars in My IRA and Want to Start Doing Roth IRA Conversions. How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes Twice?

What's the Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax?

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386236
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup May 22 – 28

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What's the Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
pexels-fauxels-3183183
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Take Your Job and Shove It

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 27, 2022
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386183
Social Security/Medicare

Bill Would Expand HSAs to Medicare Beneficiaries

By Sadie OuilletteMay 26, 2022
pexels-burak-kebaber-186461
Saving/Investing for Retirement

How to Financially Plan with Volatile Investment Markets

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 26, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: I Have After-Tax Dollars in My IRA and Want to Start Doing Roth IRA Conversions. How Do I Avoid Paying Taxes Twice?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 25, 2022
pexels-mike-242261
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Retiring Before 60? What You Need to Know

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 25, 2022
pexels-olya-kobruseva-5428829
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Why Has My Social Security Spousal Benefit Decreased?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 24, 2022
Member Exclusive
charitable giving charity
Your Money

Lifetime Gifts vs. Testamentary Bequests

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 24, 2022