Weekly Roundup May 15 – 21

In Case You Missed It

Understanding Your Pension Payout Options

Pensions are not a "one size fits all" decision. Make sure to thoroughly understand all the options before deciding how to receive your pension payment.

Qualified Charitable Distribution Tips

Here's a gift of knowledge about charitable giving.

Saving for College: 529 Plan or Trust?

Five questions to ask to choose the investment path that brings the best for your kids and for your retirement.

Maximize Your Roth Options

Make the most out of your Roth IRA.

Married and Turning 65: The Medicare Conundrum

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, meets with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss how married couples with partners of different ages should think about Medicare versus other healthcare.

Summer 2022 Guide to Financial Planning

Grab a smoothie or some ice-cold lemonade and get ready for some financial planning!

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Why Doesn't My Spouse Qualify for Spousal Benefits under Social Security?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

What's the Deal With the New Health Savings for Seniors Act?

Should I Invest in Cryptocurrency If It's Offered in My 401(k)?

Adjustable-Rate Mortgages or Traditional Fixed-Rate Mortgages?