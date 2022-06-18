Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup June 12 - 18

Your favorite Retirement Daily news, all in one place. You won't want to miss this.

In Case You Missed It

Reverse Mortgages in Retirement

Reverse mortgages are powerful tools that can enhance your retirement plan. Here are three situations in which reverse mortgages are a good move.

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?

Five Annuity Myths Debunked

Do you believe any of these myths?

The Annual Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report: A Review

According to Fidelity, a couple will need $315,000 to pay for healthcare costs over the course of their retirement. Should you be worried?

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefits

Psst! Hey! Can I tell you a secret? Social Security spousal benefits don't always end at divorce.

Owning Land in Your Portfolio

This may be the most stable and profitable investment you’ve made yet.

IRA Gifts at Death

Maximize the impact of your legacy and make sure it supports the people and causes that are most important to you.

Ask the Hammer

Email your question to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?

What is a Holding Company LLC and Why Does It Exist?

What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?

Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup June 12 - 18

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
Your Money

IRA Gifts at Death

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 17, 2022
Your Money

Owning Land in Your Portfolio

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 16, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What is a Holding Company LLC and Why Does It Exist?

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 15, 2022
Social Security/Medicare

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefits

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 15, 2022
Social Security/Medicare

Fidelity's Annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report

By Mer BrownJun 14, 2022
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Five Annuity Myths Debunked

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 14, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 13, 2022