Weekly Roundup June 12 - 18
Reverse Mortgages in Retirement
Reverse mortgages are powerful tools that can enhance your retirement plan. Here are three situations in which reverse mortgages are a good move.
How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim
When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?
The Annual Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report: A Review
According to Fidelity, a couple will need $315,000 to pay for healthcare costs over the course of their retirement. Should you be worried?
A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefits
Psst! Hey! Can I tell you a secret? Social Security spousal benefits don't always end at divorce.
Ask the Hammer
Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?
What is a Holding Company LLC and Why Does It Exist?
What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?
