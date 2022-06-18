Weekly Roundup June 12 - 18

In Case You Missed It

Reverse Mortgages in Retirement

Reverse mortgages are powerful tools that can enhance your retirement plan. Here are three situations in which reverse mortgages are a good move.

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?

Five Annuity Myths Debunked

Do you believe any of these myths?

The Annual Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report: A Review

According to Fidelity, a couple will need $315,000 to pay for healthcare costs over the course of their retirement. Should you be worried?

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefits

Psst! Hey! Can I tell you a secret? Social Security spousal benefits don't always end at divorce.

Owning Land in Your Portfolio

This may be the most stable and profitable investment you’ve made yet.

IRA Gifts at Death

Maximize the impact of your legacy and make sure it supports the people and causes that are most important to you.

Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?

What is a Holding Company LLC and Why Does It Exist?

What Financial Planning Advice Do You Have for the LGBTQ+ Community?

