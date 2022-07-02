Weekly Round Up - Jun 26 - Jul 2
In Case You Missed It
Should I Transfer Company Stock to My Kids?
It may sound like a great idea upfront, but there are some considerations and alternatives you might want to think about first.
Crunch the Numbers Before Enrolling in COBRA
Is COBRA the best option for you right now, in this moment?
5 Tips to Prevent Debt from Demolishing Your Retirement Dreams
Whether it's from your credit card, mortgage, or medical bill, debt can prevent you from living the retirement you want and deserve. Here's how to manage it so you can live out your retirement dreams.
Traditional vs. Hybrid Long-Term Care Plans
The difference between these two policies, explained.
4 Ways General Contractors Can Increase The Value of Their Small Business
Are you getting ready to move into the next stage of your life and sell your small business?
Finding Your Financial Adviser
Does your financial adviser perform well according to these guidelines?
It's All About The Income: Introduction
Michael Lynch wrote this guide to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind. Read the introduction of his book, It's All About the Income. **Look out for new chapters every other Friday**
Ask Bob
Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.
Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA and Contributing to Your Own IRA