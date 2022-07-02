In Case You Missed It

Should I Transfer Company Stock to My Kids?

It may sound like a great idea upfront, but there are some considerations and alternatives you might want to think about first.

Crunch the Numbers Before Enrolling in COBRA

Is COBRA the best option for you right now, in this moment?

5 Tips to Prevent Debt from Demolishing Your Retirement Dreams

Whether it's from your credit card, mortgage, or medical bill, debt can prevent you from living the retirement you want and deserve. Here's how to manage it so you can live out your retirement dreams.

Traditional vs. Hybrid Long-Term Care Plans

The difference between these two policies, explained.

4 Ways General Contractors Can Increase The Value of Their Small Business

Are you getting ready to move into the next stage of your life and sell your small business?

Finding Your Financial Adviser

Does your financial adviser perform well according to these guidelines?

It's All About The Income: Introduction

Michael Lynch wrote this guide to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind. Read the introduction of his book, It's All About the Income. **Look out for new chapters every other Friday**

Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA and Contributing to Your Own IRA