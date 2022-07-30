Weekly Roundup - Jul 24 - 30

In Case You Missed It

A Guide to Lesbian Divorce and Retirement

Lesbian divorce rates are through the roof, and the negative personal finance implications are devastating. Here are some ways lesbians can protect their finances through all stages of marriage and divorce.

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

With inflation and talk of recessions, what’s the safest place to put your money for your retirement portfolio?

How to Boost Your Low-Paying Annuities

Here's a quick tip on how to increase yields without paying those dreaded surrender penalties.

Three Investment Themes for the Rest of 2022

We have entered a new regime marked by high volatility, inflation, and uncertainty, according to a new report published by iShares.

Why You Should Postpone Your Social Security Benefits

Delaying your Social Security may be the answer for financial success despite talks of insolvency.

Supreme Court Rules Against Medicare Advantage Carriers

What does the Supreme Court's ruling mean for Medicare Advantage carriers?

3 Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing Your Personal Representative of Your Estate

Choosing the personal representative of your estate is important, and making the wrong decision can cause utter chaos. Here's what to avoid to ensure your wishes will be carried out.

The Secret to Zero Capital Gains Tax

Taxable income matters when aiming for the 0% long-term capital gains bracket.

6 Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees

Most people rely on employer-provided health insurance until they qualify for government-provided coverage, but what are the alternatives?

It's All About the Income, Chapter 2: Safety First!

Keep this in mind when thinking about financial safety: Assets with stable principal fluctuate in income, but assets with stable income fluctuate in principal.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Should I File for Social Security or Disability?