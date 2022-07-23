Weekly Round Up - Jul 17 - 23

In Case You Missed It

5 Things to Know if You Want to ‘Unretire’

Working can affect your Social Security benefits. These 5 tidbits of information might impact your decision on how much to work or whether to do it at all.

Save the Planet: Retire Naked

You've heard of forsaking plastic straws and taking shorter showers to save the environment, but have you ever thought about ditching your clothes?

Understand and Avoid Medicare Scams

The FBI estimates that seniors lose $3 billion to fraud. Here are 4 warning signs of scams to be on the lookout for.

7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck

Cha-ching! Here's how to create your retirement income by replicating the paycheck from your working years.

Planning for Social Security in Your 60s

Social Security reserves are expected to run dry by 2034. What are you to do?

Opinion: Regulating Crypto is the Only Way It Will Thrive

To survive, firms – and investors – should be welcoming legal frameworks that help bring crypto into the mainstream. Here are four ways regulation could protect both.

The Role of Real Estate in Retirement Planning

Here’s how owning real estate can combat inflation’s dangerous effects on retirement planning.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

How Can I Recover Underpaid Social Security Benefits?