Weekly Round Up: July 10 - 16

Here's the most pressing news about retirement today. Don't miss it.

In Case You Missed It

Tapping into Your Inner Vanderbilt

Cheers to gifting wealth!

4 Smarter Ways to Give to Charity

Three out of five affluent donors give cash to charity... but is there a smarter way to do your gift-giving? (Spoiler: the answer is yes.)

What's a 'Pool of Money' in Long-Term Care Insurance?

A pool of money could be the star of the show in your long-term care plan. Brant Steck explains why.

Investing and Marathon Running: Optimizing Your Return

Here are two strategies to help you approach your financial marathon. See you at the finish line!

How to Make the Great Resignation Possible

The Great Resignation is happening at the same time as some of the most volatile markets and highest inflation in years. But that doesn't mean it's a bad idea.

Opportunity Zone Investors: A Window of Opportunity

Congress is set to reform this controversial program, but there are still pros and cons for investors.

It's All About the Income, Chapter 1: The Paradox of Retirement Income Planning

The paradox at hand: if your goal is not to make anyone rich with an inheritance, why are you worried about what happens to the principal? With the goal of enjoying your retirement, why not worry more about the durability and structure of income?

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

What's the Impact to My Social Security Benefits With Only 35 Work Credits?

earth thumbnail
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income - Chapter 1: The Paradox of Retirement Income Planning

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor22 hours ago
window thumbnail
Your Money

A Window of Opportunity for Opportunity Zone Investors

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 15, 2022
footprints in sand thumbnail
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Strong Financial Plans and the Great Resignation

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 14, 2022
running thumbnail
Your Money

The Financial Marathon

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 14, 2022
charitable giving charity
Your Money

What's a 'Pool of Money' in Long-Term Care Insurance?

By Mer BrownJul 13, 2022
ask bob thumbnail
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: What's the Impact to My Social Security Benefits With Only 35 Work Credits?

By Robert Powell, CFPJul 12, 2022
money thumbnail
Your Money

Smart Ways to Give to Charity

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 12, 2022
pexels-pixabay-164527
Your Money

Tapping Into Your Inner Vanderbilt

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 11, 2022