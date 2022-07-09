Skip to main content
Weekly Round Up: Jul 3 - 9

Weekly Round Up: Jul 3 - 9

Don't miss your favorite Retirement Daily news.

Don't miss your favorite Retirement Daily news.

In Case You Missed It

Gifting Appreciated Assets vs. Cash

You may ask, "Why would I want to gift an appreciated asset?" The answer: taxes.

Donor-Advised Funds: The Fastest-Growing Charitable Giving Vehicle

Buckle up. Are you ready to hop in and enjoy the ride?

Indemnity vs Reimbursement Plans For Long-Term Care

There are indemnity plans and reimbursement plans in LTC insurance. Which one is for you?

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Tell Us Your Story

We want to hear your side of the story.

The 2022 Guide to Calculating Social Security Benefits

Do you actually know your Social Security benefit? Here are the three steps to calculating it. After all, someone's gotta do the math.

3 Liquidity and Diversification Strategies for Small Business Owners

Minimize risks and prepare for a successful retirement with these tips.

5 Features to Know About 529 Education Savings Plans

Despite all the benefits of these state-sponsored accounts, many people still opt to not have them. But could this be a mistake?

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Can I Claim My Own Social Security Benefit If I'm Receiving Survivor Benefits?

footprints in sand thumbnail
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up: Jul 3 - 9

By Retirement Daily15 seconds ago
graduation thumbnail
NexGen Money

5 Things to Know About 529 Plans

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 8, 2022
pexels-andrea-piacquadio-914931_adobe_express
Your Money

3 Liquidity and Diversification Strategies for Small Business Owners

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 7, 2022
pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6120166
Social Security/Medicare

The 2022 Guide to Calculating Social Security Benefits

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 7, 2022
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Tools & Resources

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Tell Us Your Story

By Retirement DailyJul 6, 2022
Understanding Your Pension Payout Options
Your Money

Long-Term Care: Indemnity vs Reimbursement Plans

By Mer BrownJul 6, 2022
ask bob thumbnail
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Claim My Own Social Security Benefit If I'm Receiving Survivor Benefits?

By Robert Powell, CFPJul 5, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-oleksandr-pidvalnyi-9822745
Your Money

The Fastest Growing Charitable Giving Vehicle: Donor-Advised Funds

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 5, 2022
cash gift thumbnail
Your Money

Should I Gift Cash or Appreciated Assets?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 4, 2022