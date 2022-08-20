Weekly Round Up - Aug 14 - 20

In Case You Missed It

Jumping Ship: Should You Ditch Your Long-Term Care Insurance?

Is long-term care insurance the right choice for you? Our expert gives the rundown below.

How to Achieve Your Retirement Plan

Can you really time the market for the long run?

Medicare Drug Price Reforms Kick Off In 2023

Biden signs massive $730 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

Why Businesses Should be Treated as Investments

Are you a business owner? Here's what you can do to correctly evaluate the value of your company.

4 Tips for Staying Invested in a Down Market

Are you a retiree living on income from your portfolio? Hear from this financial planner on ways to overcome slow economic growth.

Required Minimum Distributions & Inherited IRAs

What happens with inherited retirement accounts? Read here for the answers.

Your Portfolio in Three Buckets

Bucketing your assets can protect your short and long-term financial goals as retirement approaches.

Women’s Financial Security is Still Unequally Controlled

How women can better prepare to be financially independent until the laws become equalized.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Can I Claim A Spousal Social Security Benefit Then Switch to My Own Benefit?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Is My Spouse My Primary Beneficiary by Default for My 401(k)?

Should I Keep Assets in My Former Employer's 401(k) Plan?

What's the Inflation Reduction Act?