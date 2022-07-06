Skip to main content
Women, Divorce and Retirement: Tell Us Your Story

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Tell Us Your Story

We want to hear your side of the story.

Retirement Daily

We want to hear your side of the story.

You want to talk. We’re here to listen. And learn.

As part of our ongoing series “Women, Divorce and Retirement,” Retirement Daily is asking readers to “Tell Us Your Story:” personal finance tales outlining the impact of the divorce on your retirement and its planning. You can easily access the short form here.

Yes, divorce is messy and cruel, even the amicable ones. There may be children, property, businesses or even elder care involved. But women need to ensure, or should ensure, that the divorce settlement protects and even enhances their retirement years.

That’s because the statistics are bold, if not terrifying. One of every two marriages in the United States ends in divorce. Elderly divorced women, who live longer and may have chronic health problems, are more and more on the cusp if not below the poverty line.

But there is a movement gaining momentum, especially as the number of “pandemic” and “gray” divorces rise. In addition to an attorney, women are recruiting financial advisors to analyze the assets and liabilities of the couple to support and protect their retirement funds.

Tell us your story

We promise we won’t use your name or identifying information without your permission, and we may contact you to hear more.

Thank you!

Above is a snippet from our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. Watch the full webinar for free with divorce and financial planning experts Michelle Petrowski and Bonnie Sewell as they talk with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell about the issues and challenges facing women in divorce.

You may also like...

A Social Security Secret: Divorced Spousal Benefits

pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3831181_adobe_express

Psst! Hey! Can I tell you a secret? Social Security spousal benefits don't always end at divorce.

Does Divorce Affect Retirement?

couple thumbnail

Divorce is common (roughly half of marriages end in divorce), but it doesn't mean that it isn't impactful.

Tax Tips for the Recently Divorced

Taxes thumbnail

Jeffrey Levine and Robert Powell explain tax implications for those over 50 and recently divorced.

What Same-Sex Couples Need to Know About Divorce

couple thumbnail

With marriage equality came divorce equality. But do gay divorcées truly have an 'equal' experience to their straight counterparts?

Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Tools & Resources

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Tell Us Your Story

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Understanding Your Pension Payout Options
Your Money

Long-Term Care: Indemnity vs Reimbursement Plans

By Mer Brown1 hour ago
ask bob thumbnail
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Claim My Own Social Security Benefit If I'm Receiving Survivor Benefits?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
Member Exclusive
pexels-oleksandr-pidvalnyi-9822745
Your Money

The Fastest Growing Charitable Giving Vehicle: Donor-Advised Funds

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 5, 2022
cash gift thumbnail
Your Money

Should I Gift Cash or Appreciated Assets?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 4, 2022
pexels-pixabay-163848_adobe_express
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Jun 26 - Jul 2

By Retirement DailyJul 2, 2022
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About The Income: Introduction

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 1, 2022
pexels-pixabay-327540_adobe_express
Tools & Resources

Finding Your Perfect Financial Adviser

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 1, 2022
pexels-bidvine-1249611
Your Money

4 Ways General Contractors Can Boost The Value of Their Small Business

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 30, 2022