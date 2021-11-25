Retirement Resources: Great Reads on Investing, Social Security, Medicare, and Aging

The holidays are approaching, so hopefully there's some free time to pick up a new read. Here's a list of our top picks.

You may also want to peruse the original list. Here’s the link.

Happy reading from the Retirement Daily team!

2021 Reading List

Books may be available for free or for purchase; in paper, electronic, and/or audio form.

Still Alice – by Lisa Genova. A moving and vivid depiction of life with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, written by New York Times bestselling author and neuroscientist Lisa Genova.

Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer’s Journey - by JoLene Brackey. Practical advice sprinkled with hope, encouragement, stories, and generous helpings of humor for caregivers and families.

Beyond Diversification: What Every Investor Needs to Know About Asset Allocation - by Sébastien Page. Shows investors (and financial advisers for that matter) how professional money managers construct investment portfolios. It’s not a technical book, but it’s not brain candy either.

The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness - by Morgan Housel. 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important topics. (from Kaleb Paddock)

An Uncommon Guide to Retirement: Finding God’s Purpose for the Next Season of Life - by Jeff Haanen. Planning retirement doesn’t have to be distressing. Retire in a way that’s God-honoring, purpose-filled, restful, and truly biblical. (from Kaleb Paddock)

The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb: How to Take Financial Control, Avoid Unnecessary Taxes, and Combat the Latest Threats to Your Retirement Savings - By Ed Slott. The complete action plan from Ed Slott, "the best source of IRA advice" (Wall Street Journal), to help you make sure your 401(k)s, IRAs, and retirement savings aren't depleted by taxes by the time you need to use them.

Inheriting Your Spouse's IRA: The Widow's Guide to Keeping More of Her Assets - by Bill Harris, RMA®, CFP®. This book is directed at the large population of people who need reliable tax and financial advice. Even with married couples, one of those spouses will one day be single, so this advice affects virtually everyone, but yet it is still not sufficiently addressed until now.

The Retirement Remix - by Chip Munn. A fresh, flexible approach to retirement planning and goal setting through bite-sized doses of timely, actionable financial planning and retirement tips alongside remixed retirement stories from real people just like you.

The Psychology of Money - by Morgan Housel. Housel tells a story more about extreme financial discipline and patience versus extreme financial recklessness and ego than it is about investing per se, but the same type of discipline and patience is critical for a successful investing experience, and it’s far more important than creating the “perfect portfolio,” whatever that is.

Maximizing Social Security Retirement Benefits - by Mary Beth Franklin. It is the beginning of a new era in Social Security planning amid the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Now is the time to make sure you claim every benefit available.

What the Happiest Retirees Know: 10 Habits for a Healthy, Secure, and Joyful Life - by Wes Moss. What the Happiest Retirees Know reveals what it takes to have a truly happy retirement. Wes Moss asked more than 2,000 of the nation’s retirees to find out—and their answers may surprise you. From his research, Moss identified 10 transformational habits that the happiest retirees shared. He outlines these habits in What the Happiest Retirees Know, from simple lifestyle choices to smart financial strategies.

I Just Want This Done: How Smart Successful People Get Divorced Without Losing Their Kids, Money and Minds - by Raiford Dalton Palmer. Offers those contemplating or going through a divorce sound tips on how to alleviate the emotional toll of a marital dissolution and stay focused on their post-divorce goals.