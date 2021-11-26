Retirement Remix – Chapter 14: Assemble Your Dream Team

In this chapter of the Retirement Remix, author Chip Munn explains who you need on your team and why.

Planning your financial and personal future—both as a working person and as you transition into your retirement remix—requires the deft manipulation of many moving parts. You need to know where your money is coming from, where it’s going, how fast it’s moving in and out, how your planned activities will impact your cash flow, and the threats of poor health or a decline in the economy. Meanwhile, you also have to have a clear idea about how you want to spend your time as you head north of fifty. It really is like guiding an old-fashioned sailing ship across the open ocean where weather, waves and currents can push you either safely to port or onto the rocks.

It’s true that people have navigated across vast seas alone. On September 3, 2017, Aleksander Doba paddled his kayak into the port in Le Conquet, France. He’d been at sea 110 days, alone, having last touched land that May at Barnegat Bay, New Jersey. He was a few days shy of his seventy-first birthday.

It was his third trip across the Atlantic. The Polish national completed his first journey in 2010 when he traveled from Senegal to Brazil, then followed it up in 2013, when he went from Lisbon, Portugal to Florida. “Ninety-five percent of people die in their sleep,” Doba told The New York Times. “So why lie down?”

Doba’s support team included a yacht designer named Andrzej Arminski, who built Doba’s special kayak and was his onshore navigator; and Doba’s wife, Gabriela, who, to this day, patiently endures her husband’s crazy adventures. Despite what you might initially think, the retired engineer is hardly a wealthy man. In mid-September 2013, planning his second transatlantic paddle, Doba did not possess all the gear he needed. “No retired man in Poland can afford to do these things,” Doba explained. His pension was $700 a month, but the community raised money for him.

Doba did not accomplish his amazing feat alone. He had help from people who cared. Whether you paddle across stormy waters or stroll across the sun-dappled putting green, you need to have an A-Team of people on whom you can depend to help you make your plan and then stick to it.

You may find the people you need individually or represented by one financial services company. Either way works. It doesn’t matter, as long as you get good advice that will help you create your own special retirement remix.

Financial Advisor

When I speak to groups, I’m often asked what to look for in a financial advisor. One short answer that I typically give is, “A good financial advisor should spend more time listening than they do talking.” As trite as that may sound, I’m a firm believer that that key to getting good answers is asking—or being asked—good questions. That’s a big part of what a financial advisor should focus on, making sure you’re clear on where you want to be so that they can help you get there!

It’s not about the market, it’s about your goals.

I’m going to be honest with you: Even after twenty-one years in the financial services industry, I do not spend my day staring at a computer watching what the S&P 500 is doing (but I have a partner who does). Frankly, most days, I could care less what any stock indexes do, because they are not the barometer that I use to determine my success—and neither should you. On any given day, I’d prefer that the equity markets go up rather than down, but I’m not foolish enough to believe that will always be the case. I also know that my ability to predict the market’s behavior on any particular day in the future is similar to my ability to predict the weather on the same day. How often are meteorologists right on average?

What I do focus a lot of my time on, is each client’s individualized goals. At the end of the day, most people’s objective isn’t to dominate the S&P 500, it’s to be able to retire comfortably without thinking about the markets daily (though bull markets can sometimes cause investors to forget that). We prefer to set out a detailed plan, grounded in where we are today and what our goals are for tomorrow, and then develop a strategy to accomplish that with as little uncertainty as possible. After all, if you could live off the interest of FDIC insured investments and accomplish everything that is important to you, why would you take any risk at all?

Money is not the end, it’s a means to an end.

Life is more complicated than ever, and “cutting through the noise” can improve decision making.

In our planning practice, my team and I specialize in working with executives, entrepreneurs, and medical professionals. Despite their varied job descriptions and industries, these folks have a common requirement of their work: laser focus to attain results. They’re busy. So when we meet them for the first time, we often uncover something that they thought they’d taken care of, that they’d simply overlooked. This may not seem like a big deal, but if that something is leaving an ex-spouse as a life insurance beneficiary, I can assure you it’s a big deal, a really big deal!

With constant access to information, it’s easy to get bogged down in details, many of which aren’t even relevant to your situation. A professional’s job is to help weed out the factors that aren’t relevant to your individual situation, so that you can focus on the things that matter to you.

A good advisor is not in the investment business, they’re in the advice business.

Don’t get me wrong—some of the advice we give deals with investment products, but only some of it. Many of the questions that prospective clients ask start with investments, but via our discovery process, we spend the majority of our time talking about dealing with long-term care, life insurance, mortgage refinances, or how to best care for an aging parent. These conversations refer back to my earlier point on goals. It’s also important to understand that “life happens.” Whether it’s the birth of a child, death of a spouse, marriage, or divorce, there are so many ways that an individual’s situation can change. When circumstances and priorities shift, it’s our responsibility to help reevaluate your situation and help determine what else needs to change with them, whether it’s your will, your beneficiaries, or your asset allocation.

Some things require a professional.

Sometimes we’re asked, “Do I really need someone to help me with my investments? My [insert favorite relative here] took a course about all this stuff and I can always GTS (Google That Stuff).”

There are certainly many ways to get advice, and we are aware of the power of preference regarding how to go about getting it. When I think of trying to navigate all of the complexities of the financial life of an executive, entrepreneur, or physician via Google, I’m reminded of something I heard many years ago: “I might cut my own grass, but I wouldn’t cut my own hair.”

Solid advice if you ask me, and I’d suggest picking up the phone rather than the scissors!

Insurance Professional

Your insurance agent is a key member of your team because he or she will help reduce the risks of future financial hardships. They will analyze your coverage and advise on whether you have enough life, disability, and long-term care policies to provide for you and your family, both now and in the future.

In addition to Social Security and Medicare, insurance products that you may consider include:

Short-term, gap, or temporary insurance. This insurance fills in when long-term coverage is not available, such as when you’re between jobs.

This insurance fills in when long-term coverage is not available, such as when you’re between jobs. Major medical or long-term insurance. While long-term insurance policies cost more than their short-term counterparts, the coverage is more comprehensive, and lasts the length of your retirement years.

While long-term insurance policies cost more than their short-term counterparts, the coverage is more comprehensive, and lasts the length of your retirement years. Long-term care (LTC) insurance. This provides nursing-home care, home health care, or adult day care for individuals above the age of sixty-five or with a chronic or disabling condition who need constant supervision. An LTC policy can act as a supplement to Medicare and other long-term policies and can offer tax advantages. You can find these policies as individual plans, employer plans, organization coverage, joint policies, and state partnership programs.

This provides nursing-home care, home health care, or adult day care for individuals above the age of sixty-five or with a chronic or disabling condition who need constant supervision. An LTC policy can act as a supplement to Medicare and other long-term policies and can offer tax advantages. You can find these policies as individual plans, employer plans, organization coverage, joint policies, and state partnership programs. Health savings account (HSA). This account can be used to pay or reimburse you for qualified medical expenses, and allows you to deposit, invest, and withdraw funds all tax-free. Typically, these accounts work in conjunction with high deductible health insurance plans. After retirement age, the money may be used similarly to a 401(k) plan. However, if you have Medicare, an HSA is not permitted.

Accountant or Tax Planner

Hopefully, you already have a tax advisor. If you’re one of those do-it-yourself types, that’s fine, but since you’re planning your life from now until the day you die (which could be decades away), you owe it to yourself to get some professional guidance.

Tax issues that you and your trusted advisor need to cover include:

Retirement Accounts

When you shift into your retirement remix, instead of contributing to tax-deferred retirement savings plans that reduce your taxes, you’ll likely start withdrawing those savings for your living expenses. Under current law, when a taxpayer reaches age 72, he or she must begin withdrawing funds from their 401(k)s and traditional IRA plans. These “required minimum distributions” (RMDs) must start by April 1 of the year following the year in which the person reaches that birthday. This is called the “required beginning date.”

Unless you’re tapping a Roth account, you’ll start paying taxes at your regular rate, not the preferential capital-gains rate reserved for stocks and bonds held in taxable accounts.

Social Security Tax Issues

Depending on your overall income from all sources, your Social Security benefits might be completely tax-free or partially tax-free. It depends on the amount of your “provisional income,” which is your total income from all other sources, including tax-exempt interest, plus half your Social Security benefits. Currently, if your total income is more than $25,000 for an individual or $32,000 for a married couple filing jointly, you must pay income taxes on your Social Security benefits. Below those thresholds, your benefits are not taxed.

If you do have to pay taxes on your benefits, you have a choice as to how: You can ask Social Security to withhold federal taxes from your benefit payment or you can file quarterly estimated tax returns with the IRS.

You get no credit for longevity—the rules for taxing benefits do not change as you get older. Whether or not your Social Security benefits are taxed, is determined solely by your income level.

For the non-expert, the subject of taxation can be daunting. Be sure to get professional advice.

Trusts and an Estate Planner

Now is the time to start thinking about the bothersome details associated with your ultimate demise. These include:

Your will. It seems hard to believe, but most adults don’t have a will. A 2011 survey of 1,001 adults by Rocket Lawyer found that more than half (57 percent) did not have a will, including 92 percent of adults under age 35 and 44 percent of baby boomers. As for older folks, 22 percent of Americans over the age of 65 do not have a will. And the subject itself is unpopular; the survey found that 32 percent of Americans would rather do their taxes, get a root canal, or give up sex for a month than create or update their will.



The reality is that without a legal will, most of the assets you own will go through your state’s probate process. This will be a tedious, bewildering experience for your loved ones, and it’s unlikely the results will reflect your wishes for your property. This is especially important if, as a part of your retirement remix, you’re planning on taking a river raft trip down the Amazon or riding your Harley-Davidson coast-to-coast.

Retirement plan beneficiaries. When you opened your IRA or employer plan account, like a 401(k), you probably designated a beneficiary, which could have been many years ago. Take a fresh look at the beneficiaries your financial companies have on file and make sure they reflect your current wishes. An out-of-date designation may leave your precious property to a former spouse, boyfriend, or girlfriend or to someone who died before you. Any of these unfortunate mistakes can undermine an estate plan and leave a legacy of resentment that most people want to avoid.

Your financial inventory. You can make your final trip to the graveyard a little easier on your loved ones by assembling a comprehensive list of all your financial information and making sure they know where to find it. It needs to list all your financial accounts, account usernames, internet passwords (very important!), and any contact persons. This listing can be a huge time-saver for your executor (the person charged with carrying out the terms of your will) or, in the event of incapacity, your attorney-in-fact.

Trusts. A type of legal structure containing a set of instructions on exactly how and when to pass assets to named beneficiaries as vehicles for transferring wealth to your heirs or beneficiaries, trusts are very important. They could easily be the subject of an entire book. There are many types to consider, each designed to help you achieve a specific financial goal. An estate planning professional can help you determine which type (or types) of trusts are most appropriate for you.

Career or Life Coach

“Wait,” you say, “I’m thinking about retirement! Why do I need a career planner or life coach?”

It’s true that you might not need someone on your team who can give you career advice if you:

1. Are following the Stephen King model and planning on working at your present job until you drop. Or,

2. Will work at your present job full-time, and then take traditional retirement and head south to Florida.

Times are changing. More and more people are planning for their later years while they’re in the prime of their careers, and instead of taking option #1 or option #2, they envision something different: a seamless blend of work and free time that begins before the official age of retirement and extends well beyond it. This remix strategy rejects the traditional idea that your professional career involves pain and sacrifice, and that the goal is to eventually build up a pile of cash large enough to allow you to stop being a producer and allow you to switch over to being nothing but a consumer. The remix goes against the notion that what you’re doing is inherently distasteful and you can’t wait to quit.

“But I’m not a novelist like Stephen King,” you say. “I’m an accountant. If I were writing horror novels all day and getting paid for them, I’d be happy to keep doing it as long as I could.”

To this we say: You deserve to love your job just as much as Stephen King loves his. The problem might not be your job itself; the problem might be that you’re not employed in a job that you love.

I hope you could love your job as much as Emery Townsend. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. As The Postal Times reported, at age ninety-three, he delivered mail to the people of Gunnison County, Colorado, twice a week for the previous sixty years. That’s approximately 22,000 days on the job.

Every day, he drove 100 miles, serving about thirty customers on large ranches in the western part of the state. His route took him over the river and through the woods—and over a few mountain passes, too. Once, when the snow was too deep, he delivered mail by snowmobile.

“I love what I do, and I love my customers,” Townsend said.

Without being privy to Mr. Townsend’s personal finances, one can guess that his job as a letter carrier did not make him wealthy. But clearly, he’s rich in many other ways—and he really loved his job.

What can a good career or life coach do for you?

If you need ideas about how to get a better work/life balance, having an impartial sounding board can help. You may want to get out of your current career and into one that pays less, but that you would enjoy more and would want to work at for much longer than age sixty-five. For example, you might want to:

Work for a charitable non-profit, where you’d be directly helping other people to lead better lives.

Work for a company that needs you to travel to places you’ve always wanted to go.

Work for an organization that offers a job that you’d love.

Start your own company, which you can do at any age.

Colonel Harland Sanders didn’t launch Kentucky Fried Chicken until he was sixty-two years old. This was in 1952. His first attempt to franchise the concept failed. In 1959, at age sixty-nine, he tried again, and this time hit pay dirt. In 1962, he obtained a patent protecting his method of pressure-frying chicken, and the following year, trademarked the phrase “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good.” In 1964, then seventy-three years old, Sanders sold the Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation for $2 million, or about $16 million in today’s dollars. But he didn’t retire—he stayed on as the official KFC spokesperson, and soon became a national icon. He kept working up until a month before his death in 1980 of acute leukemia. He was ninety years old.

You might want to negotiate a way that you can continue to work at your present paycheck job, but with a four-day workweek or with reduced hours.

Your employer might be interested in making a change. As CNN reported, a test case at Microsoft suggested a four-day workweek could boost productivity. The company introduced a program in Japan called the “Work Life Choice Challenge,” during which the software giant closed its offices every Friday in August and gave all employees an extra day off each week.

The results were positive. While the amount of time spent at work was cut significantly, the division’s productivity, as measured by sales per employee, went up by almost 40 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

In addition to reducing working hours, managers also encouraged employees to limit the time they spent responding to emails and sitting in meetings. They suggested that a meeting should last no longer than thirty minutes. Employees were also encouraged to cut down on meetings altogether by using an online messaging app (Microsoft, of course).

A software programmers’ website called CodeWithoutRules.com profiled a coder named Mike, who started out as a student working part-time. He saw how fellow employees in his industry were overworked, and he wanted to avoid that trap. As he said to reporter Itamar Turner-Trauring, at one point he tried to quit. “But they basically offered me more money, so I said, ‘What if you gave me seventy-five percent of that money, and I worked less?’ And I guess they wanted to keep me around and they went for that.”

“At that job, I was on payroll as a full-time employee, but I got a bunch more holidays. So, I got a quarter of my time in holidays—seventy-two days off a year. I was constantly booking time off, which was interesting.”

“That was how I landed my first part-time thing. And then I did eventually quit that company and worked elsewhere, but I found a new job while I was still in a part-time situation, so it was a lot easier to demand a similar deal going forward,” Mike said.

His contract stated that he would get paid less in return for more days off, which equaled a four-day workweek. Mike has been working four days a week, for more than fifteen years.

How did Mike wrangle a shorter workweek? When taking a new job, he usually negotiated the full-time salary first, and then he’d tell his new employer that he wanted to work thirty-two hours a week, and ask if they could work that out? “I always set expectations: ‘You’re getting the best four-fifths of my time, but only four-fifths. I’m not going to pound out as much code,’” Mike said.

You may be able to manage such innovations yourself, but if you’re unsure as to how to navigate the world of employer expectations, get a professional on your team.

Your Loved Ones

Over and over again, we see the importance of support from the people around you. It’s very difficult for any working person to make a change without the buy-in from their spouse or partner. Of course, if you want to retire and open a custom bakeshop, you’ll find it very difficult unless your partner is on board. For some people, thinking about retirement can be difficult. They associate it with getting old and frail, or a relative’s depressing nursing home experience.

If that’s true for your partner, plan your conversations carefully.

Partners and spouses tend to fall into two categories: Those who embrace and even seek change, and those who want things to stay the way they’ve always been done. You know your partner and are the best judge of how to approach them.

Too many couples don’t talk to each other about retirement. A Fidelity Investments survey of 1,051 couples in 2015, revealed that thirty-six percent of couples say they haven’t even thought about a retirement plan, while 47 percent of couples disagree about how much money they’ll need in retirement. Half of the couples surveyed disagreed on when they’ll retire—a key finding when you consider your retirement age is important in determining how much you need to save.

“People are more comfortable talking about sex than money,” said John Schwartz, author of the retirement guidebook This Is the Year I Put My Financial Life in Order and a reporter for The New York Times. “It’s so emotionally fraught, that it’s a topic a lot of people just avoid.”

Tim’s Non-Retirement

Tim, a personal friend of mine, is the executive vice president of sales and governmental relations at a tax credit and incentive recovery firm and is also the owner of an upscale local bistro.

At age sixty-three, he’s had a very eclectic career, and shows no signs of stopping.

Starting in the mid-1990s, he and his partners built a small business into the largest tax consultant company in the country for employment tax credits. In 2003, they sold that business to a data processing company. Tim calls this his first “retirement.” He was forty-seven years old at the time and looking to retire, but he ended up working another twelve years. When he left there, he and his partners then bought a small tax consulting business in Alabama and moved the business to their small town in South Carolina, where it still thrives today.

Tim wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time member of the state legislature. In 2004, he ran for the South Carolina State Senate, and in a very close and controversial race, ended up losing. He told me, “When you go through setbacks like that, you’ve got to be willing to be flexible with the decisions and opportunities that are presented to you.”

When he lost that election, he went back to the data processing company, where he stayed for another dozen years. In 2015, Tim retired—again. He felt the need to be active and stimulated, to have new goals and to look to the future. He told me, “The possibilities of what life brings, or what investments bring, or what business brings keep you young. I never see myself truly retiring. Retiring is where you wake up in the morning, don’t have a watch on, and you don’t know what day of the week it is. You just play golf and simply exist. I can't do that. I have to be a contributor. I need to be giving to a business or an organization. That’s what makes me happy,” Tim said.

“My retirement remix,” he told me, “is that five years from now, I may not work a full week, but I’m going to have an office to go to. I'm going to have a computer, I’m going to attend some meetings, do some Chamber of Commerce work and get involved with economic development. And I may exercise more!”

Tim revealed that when planning one’s retirement remix, you can get caught up in the emotion of a decision. When he was planning for his restaurant after his first attempted “retirement,” he and his wife would walk through every building in the area, looking for a potential location, what they found were buildings with windows broken out and bats and pigeons inside.

Tim and his wife didn’t have any hospitality experience, so they recruited and worked alongside teams that did. “It was the most fun time in my life. I felt good about having completed something—or in my case, I completed something and started something new. After we opened up the restaurant seven years ago, the rest of our local downtown area exploded,” Tim said.

The local community in which they live, and work is strong, and is integral to their success. “We’ve got great political leadership,” he said, “and we’ve got investors who believe in and invest in our community—particularly in the revitalization efforts.

Tim is a serial entrepreneur and respected community leader. He says he’s good at some things and bad at others, but that in all his past business and life ventures, these three things have proven true:

1. Have pride in your name and always operate with integrity. Tim has lost everything in a business, but always settled all his debts. There’s pride in that.

2. You don’t have to do it alone. Great partners can share the debt, the workload, and the experiences.

3. Follow your heart. Listen to your inner voice and be able to discern and follow the spirit that leads you. Most importantly, don’t worry about failure. You fall forward, and you’ll pick yourself up again.”

