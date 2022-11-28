Skip to main content
Reimagining Retirement
Reimagining Retirement - An Interview with the Author

Eric Weigel of Reimagining Retirement reflects on the nine factors to acquire and maintain wealth.

In this video, Eric Weigel, author of Reimagining Retirement, discusses the nine keys to true wealth encapsulated in the NET WEALTH system. The NET WEALTH system covers all major areas of your life and starts with the traditional drivers of retirement planning:

  • Where you live (your NEST) 
  • Your money situation (EARNINGS), and 
  • How you spend your TIME.

It then focuses on the other areas of your life that can truly turbo-charge your happiness and fulfillment: 

  • Sharing your knowledge and experience (WORK)
  • Regulating your emotions (EMOTIONAL ENERGY)
  • Pursuing meaningful goals (ACHIEVEMENTS)
  • Growing spiritually, emotionally, and intellectually (LEARNING) 
  • Remaining engaged deeply in the lives of family and friends (TRIBE), and 
  • Staying physically and mentally fit (HEALTH).

By designing your own version of your future self and adopting the NET WEALTH system, Weigel says you will make more informed and intentional decisions. "You’ll turn lack of clarity, indecision, and uncertainty into a vision for your life and give you actionable steps for finding happiness and fulfillment," he says.

