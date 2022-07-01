It's All About The Income: Introduction

Michael Lynch wrote this guide to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind. Read the introduction of his book, It's All About the Income.

By Michael Lynch, CFP

DISCLAIMER: This book is meant for educational purposes only. It’s not intended to be personal financial advice for the simple reason that all situations are unique, and it is not written for you personally.

Michael Lynch is a registered representative of and offers securities and investment advisory services through MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. 6 Corporate Drive, Shelton, CT 06484. Telephone 203 513-6000. Representatives do not provide tax and/or legal advice. Any discussion of taxes is for general informational purposes only, does not purport to be complete or cover every situation, and should not be construed as legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should confer with qualified legal, tax, and accounting advisors as appropriate. All opinions expressed in this book are solely my opinions and do not reflect the opinions of my respective parent companies or affiliates or the companies with which I am affiliated.

Michael Lynch

Investments or strategies mentioned in this book may not be suitable for you, and you should make your own independent decision about them. This material does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as recommendations appropriate for you. You should strongly consider seeking advice from your own investment advisor.

To my clients, each of you, who’ve let me share your life’s journey and taught me how to turn assets into income amid the turbulence that this world creates.

FOREWORD

You’ve spent your entire life living right, working hard, saving through your employer plan, and perhaps even saving a bit in a Roth or taxable investment account. When you started, retirement was a distant goal, a vague concept. Now it’s an approaching reality. Your gut tells you that you have enough money to retire, but your head is not quite sure. You hear from some friends that you need $1 million and from others that $500,000 will get the job done. Prior to COVID-19, Bob at the office was incessantly fretting — bragging, really — that his $2 million stash wasn’t enough. One big question you ask yourself: Do I have enough? This book will provide you with the tools and know-how to answer this question definitively. But that’s not why I wrote it. Once you have enough, then what? Assets are fun to look at, play with, and brag about, but we live on income. I wrote this book based on twenty years of practical experience helping hundreds of Americans turn their assets into sustainable real income. This is where the action is and where honest mistakes — both conceptual and practical — can cost you dearly. This book will teach you how to avoid these mistakes. There are many bad choices you can make in turning your assets into income. The first is spending too much and running out of money before you run out of breath. This terrifies many. As with many tradeoffs in life, reducing one risk means exacerbating another. For your retirement planning, that’s the risk entailed in not spending your money, not taking the vacations you want, and not purchasing the cars, toys, boats, or experiences you desire. Eventually, you will either get sick and die or, if you’re lucky, simply die. In the first instance, your diligence will feed the medical establishment, paying rent in the wrong kind of hotel. You should have taken those vacations; the food and lodging were better. In the second scenario of sudden death, your parsimony will enrich your children, nieces and nephews, or some charity. Either you take vacations or your children will! But even this is not the big mistake I see destroying retirements. The big mistake is contracting “principal myopia,” a common disease that infects Americans as they approach retirement. This disease causes investors and some advisors to focus exclusively on the risk of seeing the paper value of principal drop, if only for a month, quarter, or year. The reaction is to transfer to “safe” investments — anything with a fixed return: CDs, government bonds, bond-based mutual funds, fixed annuities. The result can be real financial pain, as you will soon see. Relying on fixed assets in a world of increasing prices, if you’re lucky enough to live a long life, is a path to certain misery. I wrote this book to give you a systematic antidote to this terrible curse. Enjoy and profit from it. Michael Lynch CFP®

INTRODUCTION

When the COVID-19 crash came hard and fast in March 2020, the financial press reacted on cue. “Coronavirus Shock Is Destroying Americans’ Retirement Dreams,” blared a representative late-March headline in Bloomberg Businessweek. The relentless narrative: devastated stock prices would dash diligently pursued dreams of retirement.

As I write in November of the same year, these articles have not aged well. They rarely do. As is often the case, the easy and the obvious will surely not be the real damage. Any person seriously planning retirement must prepare for these equity drops, which are temporary and fleeting.

The real damage is found in a far more volatile and destructive section of the financial market—one that more Americans have traditionally relied on for retirement security. A sector that has been under immense pressure for more than a decade.

This hit me like a baseball bat to the head in 2010 when Maria appeared in my office after listening to my Smart Money radio show. (And yes, I have been hit in the head by a baseball bat.) Maria’s pained face told the story that something was not well in her world, and it didn’t take her long to voice her distress. An immigrant, she’d spent her life working in Bridgeport (Connecticut) factories, never earning big money but systematically saving her way to relative prosperity. She was retired and had roughly $2,000 a month from Social Security and another $2,000 a month from her $500,000 nest egg that was safely secured at the local bank. That was before the financial crisis. By the time she got to me, the collapse of interest rates had slashed her interest income from $2,000 a month to roughly $2,000 a year. She was searching for solutions. What had she done wrong? How could she restore her income without risking her money?

FOLLOWING FORMULAS

Of course, Maria had done nothing wrong. She had diligently executed the sage American wisdom, forged in the crucible of the Great Depression, that nearly all my baby-boomer and Generation X clients can recite by rote.

The key to financial success:

Get a good job and keep it.

Spend less than you earn.

Park the money in a safe place.

Live off the interest, and never touch the principal.

Maria’s problem — one she shared with millions of other Americans — was that this formula of success from the Great Depression collided head-on with the consequences of the Great Recession. The result was misery for conservative investors—meaning millions of Americans.

A decade later, the plight of America’s Marias had worsened. Interest rates rose intermittently, with the last surge coming in spring 2019, when people could again get five-year CDs paying more than 1 percent. Each time, however, political and economic forces slammed them back down.1 In early 2020, after a year of increasing rates, the Federal Reserve cut the rate it controls to zero as a response to the COVID-19 catastrophe. If Maria’s money was still in the bank, her income had dropped yet again, to at best a mere $2,750 a year.2 Almost right back to where she was in 2009.

ADAPT OR DIE

Something is wrong. It’s time for a new formula and a new definition of safety. When the world changes, we must change with it.

A series of paradoxes lies at the base of personal finance, none perhaps as perplexing as this: people live on income, not principal, but they fret endlessly about principal fluctuations. A closely related reality is that investments that allow principal to fluctuate tend to have stable income, while investments that protect principal value allow the income to wander like a leaf in the wind.

We all know that the stock market — that is, the value of the world’s great companies — goes up and down. The press calls it “volatile” when it drops, be it 10 percent in a year or the occasional 30 percent in a month, as we experienced in March 2020. Yet over time, the ups are greater than the downs, as you’ll learn as this book progresses, and years such as 2013 with a 30 percent positive return, 2017 with a 19 percent return, and 2019 with a 29 percent return are also volatile.3 The point is that a 10 percent drop in stock price is proclaimed a tragedy by the press and therefore interpreted as such by many Americans. Yet it’s always proven temporary and, interestingly for the juxtaposition I’m about to explore, not the direct result of any intentional government policy.

FOCUSING ON THE WRONG PROBLEM

What can be said of interest rates? Although we are trained to think of such things as CDs, bank accounts, government bonds, and even some corporate bonds as “safe,” I suggest this may be a way of getting us to focus on the wrong feature. The principal value may be interesting to look at, but this focus obscures what’s really important. That is, the economic return to American investors, especially retirees relying on them for income, is the interest these investments generate. This is anything but stable.

Consider the last thirty years, a reasonable horizon for a modern retirement. Ten-year Treasury rates, a good proxy for available returns on principal-protected investments, have ranged from 8 percent in 1991 to a dismal 1.72 percent at the time of this writing. The ride was jagged, with some ups bouncing off temporary lows, but the general trend is an inescapably painful 78 percent collapse!

The amazing thing about these unstable and perilously low rates is that unlike the random gyrations of the stock market, today’s low rates — and the rates that ruined Maria’s early retirement — are the direct result of government policy. Maria paid the tab for the Federal Reserve’s expressed desire to reflate asset prices by keeping rates low. Ironically, this benefited borrowers, the very cause of the crisis, and sent the bill to savers such as Maria.

She faced a reality of four options — none good:

1. Accept the 90 percent reduction in income by reducing her already modest lifestyle.

2. Spend the principal to maintain the life for which she had worked and saved for decades.

3. At this late date, invest her money in “riskier” assets in hopes that it will all work out.

4. Try to find a job in the recession to earn income once again.

Each of these options, to put it bluntly, sucked. There’s just no sugarcoating it.

ARE LOW RATES THE NORM?

Neither I nor anyone else can accurately predict the future, economic or otherwise. Today’s low rates may persist for decades. Alternatively, the chickens of years of reckless deficit spending may finally come home to roost, prompting a 1970s rerun of high inflation and high-interest rates. Many happier scenarios may come to pass as well. I hope they do.

What I can do, and what this book will do, is to provide a modern system that is easy to understand and simple to implement and will enable you to generate the income you need in retirement, regardless of Federal Reserve policy and other events and circumstances over which you have no control. It’s a system that should be embraced prior to retirement. Had Maria deployed this system even when she first met me in 2010, it would have resulted in both more income and more wealth in the following decade. It requires a new formula for success based on an updated understanding of risk and safety.

That was a bridge too far for Maria to cross, but we will chronicle it as if she did. If you’re reading this book, chances are it won’t be a bridge too far for you. Sit back and enjoy and benefit from her hypothetical journey. As you’ll soon see, on the other side lies a robust system to generate high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.

The above article originally appeared as a chapter in It's All About The Income and is reprinted with permission from the author Michael Lynch. No parts of this article may be reproduced without correct attribution to the author of this book.