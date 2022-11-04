By Michael Lynch, CFP

8 ASSESS YOUR NEEDS AND FIX YOUR TARGET

Up to this point, we’ve laid out the problem. Maria’s focus on the old rules created financial misery in today’s reality. Living on interest means living on nothing but Social Security. This is nobody’s dream of a rewarding retirement. What your parents considered safe and secure promises only danger and disaster for you.

We examined what you need in retirement. Yes, you do need safety of principal, just not for all your investable assets. You also need reliable income, as your bills will continue to arrive reliably. Given ever-present inflation, you need your income to grow.

It would be nice if there were one investment or one financial product that provided these three benefits. That’s the unicorn. It doesn’t exist. It would also be nice if a Chevy Suburban delivered fifty miles to the gallon or if a Toyota Prius could tow a boat. These, too, are impossible.

Therefore, we explored the elements that you must use to create your retirement income:

Fixed assets for safety of principal. Social Security, pensions, and private annuities for reliable income. Stock or equity-based assets for growth of income.

The questions that you must ask and answer—which get to the art at the core of the science of retirement income planning—are how much of each element you need and how much of each you want.

FOCUS IN ON SPENDING

So far, I have not focused on retirement spending but rather on retirement income. There’s a reason for this. I find lectures and treatises on expense management tiresome. Like the economist and the occasional CPA, they focus on the price of everything but the value of nothing. Studies show that, within limits, money can buy happiness (Honah Liles, “Money Can Buy Happiness: Here’s How Much You Need and How to Spend It, according to a Financial Therapist,” The Insider, October 24, 2020). And even if it can’t buy permanent bliss, it can rent it for a while. As Chris Janson points out in his hit song, it can buy a boat and a truck to pull it (Chris Janson, “Buy Me a Boat”).

In my experience, most people who get to retirement having amassed a portfolio sizable enough to worry about such issues as asset allocation, income generation, and growth and protection of their money pile do not have spending problems. If they do, it’s a problem of not spending enough. Chances are that if you make it to retirement with at least $500,000, you will take your last breath with just about as much money as you retired with (Sudipto Banerjee, “Asset Decumulation or Asset Preservation: What Guides Retirement Spending,” Employee Benefit Research Institute, April 3, 2018).

Spend. Take the vacation. Buy the Lexus, Lincoln, F-150, or maybe even Tesla if that puts a smile on your face. Be generous with your children and grandchildren. If you’re tired of shoveling snow, head south or southwest for the winter months. It’s your time. Use your money. If you don’t, I assure you that your children or someone else will.

It’s in the spirit of plenitude, not scarcity, that I admonish you to take the time to create a projected spending plan—a budget, if you will—for the early years of your retirement. This is key to the income system. Its purpose is not to hem you in, kill a retirement buzz, or remove the punch bowl from your retirement party. It’s an acknowledgment of how the relative importance of income and expenses reverses on the day you leave your office, factory, or job site for good.

SPEND TILL YOUR END

While you work, your income tends to drive your financial life. It determines your income and payroll taxes, how much you can spend on life’s necessities and even luxuries, and how much, generally, you can save. Once retired, it will likely be your expenses that drive how much income you need. (The exceptions to this are people who have large employer-provided pensions.)

A family that requires $10,000 spendable a month in retirement may have a very different system from a family that needs half that much to fund a fulfilled life. Even if their portfolios are the same size, they will likely structure their asset management and income generation plans differently.

This is not a hard exercise. Devote two hours to it, less time than it takes to book a weekend getaway, and you’ll get it done. Gather your annual credit card summaries and bank statements. Online, you can sort the latter by debits. Download or contact our office for a spreadsheet with prefilled categories—or make your own from scratch—and fill in your expenses. This is what you spent last year. (If it’s an unusual year—such as 2020 with COVID-19—pick another one.) Ponder your spending and ask what will change in retirement. For example, travel may go up. Recreation may go up. Dining out may go up or down. It’s your life and your preferences, so don’t ask other people what you should spend. Just estimate what you want to spend.

You’ve now generated the after-tax spending number that you need to live the life you desire. Unfortunately, this is not the end of the story. You have an indigent uncle to support. His name is Sam. The good news is that you will likely get to keep far more of your income in retirement than when working. But you still need to figure it out.

The first step is to understand how each of your income streams will be taxed both at the federal and your state level. This entire exercise can be accomplished quite efficiently by a tax professional or financial planner. But these instructions are guidelines on how to tackle it yourself.

BACK TO MARIA

I’ll use Maria’s case as an example. When she arrived in my office, her base spending needs were $3,000 a month. Prior to the debacle of 2008, she was spending closer to $3,500.

Maria’s case was simple, as she basically had two asset classes: Social Security and a large traditional IRA. The rest of her money needed to come from her IRA. Since it is all taxed as income on the way out, a little understanding of the tax code helps us zero in on the pretax amount needed.

ROUGH IT IN

To figure out her pretax income needs, let’s start with Social Security. Here, the taxation amount depends on your other income, so it is complicated, and software can be helpful. The maximum that will be taxed is 85 percent. However, if she could keep her taxable income plus half of her Social Security under $25,000, she would not pay any taxes on her Social Security.

Given that she had $24,000 in Social Security, she needed $12,000 from her IRA to get to $3,000 a month. Add $12,000 from her IRA plus the $12,000 that was half her Social Security, and the sum is less than $25,000; thus, she would pay no tax on her Social Security.

We also know that she had a standard deduction of $12,400 plus $1,300 as a bonus for being over sixty-five. (Politicians love, respect, and fear seniors.)

Remember we are estimating here. Precision will come later. Once we subtract her standard deduction of $13,900, she would pay no federal income tax. Zero tax is my favorite rate.

Now let’s add it up. She had $2,000 a month from her Social Security and $1,000 from her IRA. This generated $3,000 in income, from which she would pay roughly zero in taxes. As you can see, at this level of income, the current tax code is very friendly.

Maria could now develop her asset management and income generation plan.

The above article originally appeared as a chapter in It's All About The Income and is reprinted with permission from the author Michael Lynch. No parts of this article may be reproduced without correct attribution to the author of this book.

