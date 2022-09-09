It's All About the Income, Chapter 5: Win by Winning

Markets go up. Markets go down. Can you win? Michael Lynch helps interpret history and what it can mean to your retirement plan.

By Michael Lynch, CFP

5: WIN BY WINNING

It’s quiz time.

Over the last hundred years, what is the most frequent annual return of the broad US stock market?

–20 percent or less

–19.9 percent to –12 percent

–11.9 percent to –8 percent

–7.9 percent to 0 percent

0.1 percent to 8 percent

8.1 percent to 12 percent

12.1 percent to 20 percent

20.1 percent or more

Michael Lynch

Before you answer, please understand the question. I am asking for the modal average, or which range of returns represents the most common percentage accretion or loss from January 1 to December 31, with the cycle then starting anew.

I’m generally an optimist, and I know that America’s largest publicly traded companies have a propensity to positive returns. Furthermore, I knew that the rough annual compounding of large US stocks is roughly 11 percent. I reasoned that the obvious answer wouldn’t be the correct answer. So when I was presented this question by a representative of the Jackson National Insurance company, I guessed 12.1 percent to 20 percent. I figured I’d guessed right.

I hadn’t.

When I ask clients to guess the answer, most pick a positive range. This is a good thing. Only one has ever nailed the answer: 20.1 percent or more. That’s right: the most likely annual returns of the US stock market are not only positive but massively so.

Turn the page to gaze on an amazing visual.

Source: Ibbotson SBBI Large Cap Index 1925-2020

SURPRISE!

This bar graph tells you what you need to know about the “volatility” of the US stock market. Of the 100 years, a total of seventy-five are positive and twenty-five are negative.

This means three years of increase for every year of decline.

Extreme declines of more than 20.3 percent occurred six times, not even once a decade. These are scary for sure.

Extreme advances of more than 20 percent occurred thirty-five times, or nearly six times as often. In other words, for every year in which an investor opened a December statement to discover a decline of 20 percent in value, they had six years in which every $100,000 in large-cap equity as an asset class jumped to at least $120,000.

Interestingly, the mean average of 8.1 percent to 12 percent occurred only six times as well. Markets both overshoot and undershoot the average. They simply overshoot more often. (The above statistics are derived from “If You Think a Big Loss Is Painful, Try Missing Out on a Big Gain,” published by Jackson Life Insurance company, January 2020. The index cited is Ibbotson SBBI US Large Stock Index.)

SORE LOSERS

We humans appear to be programmed to hate loss more than we love gain. Academics call this loss aversion, and it is well known to financial advisors and manufacturers of financial products. After the 2008–2009 financial crisis, the investment strategy of “win by not losing” gained popularity. It’s a seductive claim, based on irrefutable, if basic, math. If a person can avoid the downs, they will not require such large increases to achieve solid average returns.

It also became popular to note the basic law of percentages that requires a larger proportionate gain to get back to the starting point after a loss. For example, a loss of 20 percent drives $100,000 down to $80,000. To get back to even, a 20 percent bounce back doesn’t do it. You’ll have only $96,000. You require a 25 percent turn to get back to $100,000.

Peddlers of absolute return strategies, tactical allocation portfolios, protected growth, and risk-managed portfolios emerged quickly from the wreckage of the 2008 financial collapse. Most came “back-tested” to show that they would have protected people from loss in the recent crisis. On the insurance side of the profession, products offering principal protection with market upside flew off the shelves. I often thought of this as akin to closing the barn door upon finding all the cows had fled.

Each of these tools is useful in its proper place, and I’ve used many with my clients. Still, one thing that has been proven historically is that no person, institution, computer, or combination thereof can predict the future.

Economic forecasts are unreliable. Market strategists are mere entertainers and soothsayers. Market timing is a losing game.

STAY IN IT TO WIN IT

People who worry too much about the downs are far more likely to lose by not winning than to win by not losing. Just look at the data.

I realize that the data presented above says everything about the past and nothing predictive about any particular year in the future. Financial history happened this way, but it didn’t have to, and a few slips or changes here and there might have produced different results. If Winston Churchill had met his maker in South Africa or on the streets of New York, just two of his narrow escapes from death, who knows how the future might have been altered.

More recently, if the kitchen sink of strategies the US government threw at the debt-induced crisis of 2008–2009 hadn’t worked, we might still be mired in financial misery. I can’t argue with that. But so far, optimism is the only realism for long-run diversified investing in the United States. And what other options do we really have?

IF IT BLEEDS, IT LEADS

I focus on this because we are all bombarded with negative stories designed to keep our eyes on screens, scare us, and sell advertising. I’m not a psychologist, and I don’t pretend to be. Yet, I can’t help noticing that humans are far more attracted to negative than positive news across a broad spectrum of issues. “If it bleeds, it leads” is the adage of the local news business. Experts are always finding problems in a world that has been getting inexorably better across nearly every range of indicators. Meteorologists overpredict bad weather, not sunny days. This is called wet bias. Likewise, market commentators and financial writers focus relentlessly on what can go wrong rather than report what has already gone right.

Investing is an inherently optimistic activity. It’s based on the belief that someway, somehow the future will be better than today, and you want to own the companies that are making it such. It’s hard for pessimistic people to succeed, as there are always many good reasons to fear the future.

VOLATILITY IS A FEATURE, NOT A BUG

Consider the following graph. The solid bars represent the annual return of the S&P 500. That there are more ups than down is to be expected. What may surprise are the x’s. Focus on them for a minute or two. These represent the largest drop that the index made in each year. Notice that even in years that are massively positive, there were often substantial declines, each scary in its own way, and many of which were no doubt heralded by experts as ushering in a “new normal” of decline and low returns.

KEEP YOUR FEET ON THE FLOOR

I think of these declines as misleading market signals to investors, similar to what head fakes are to basketball players. Most are false signals that, if heeded, will cause a poor result. In investing, heeding these signals results in getting out of the market at the wrong time and reentering at a potentially even worse time. The result is money not made, vacations not taken, and wasted worry. The basketball defender who consistently thrusts in the wrong direction will find himself driven around and scored on.

HOPE FOR THE BEST, PLAN FOR THE WORST

Now that I have evangelized the broad US stock market, I must provide a caveat. First, as I’ve said, just because history unfolded as it did doesn’t mean it had to.

Source: S&P 500 1980-2020

Second, although the above data shows a pervasive positive bias in the broad US stock market, it would not be wise to simply dump your money in and let it ride without additional thought. The graphic below makes this clear.

Source: S&P 500 1920-2020

There’s a lot going on in this picture, so a guide is helpful.

First, the scale is logarithmic. The first tick represents 10 points, the next an additional 90, and the next an additional 900. This has the effect of muting the appearance of the increase.

Second, note the dashes at the bottom. These mark economic recessions. Something about modern economic policy is certainly working, as these painful periods are becoming less frequent and briefer.

Third, note that the climb is not smooth or predictable. History presents periods of both stagnation and sustained increase. Find your birth date on this graph and chart your personal course. I was born in 1969, so for the first decade of my life, investing would have been a frustrating experience. It would have paid huge dividends in the 1980s through 1990s, when the country reset its economic policies and the financial markets performed well. In the 2000s, mid-career for me, we hit another sideways jag with two substantial declines.

Unfortunately, none of us gets to pick the exact timing of our life milestones—when we are born, start work, potentially support a growing family, retire, and ultimately die. As a result, we must employ a system that allows us to survive the down and flat times so that we can thrive in the good times. This system is the focus of the remainder of this book, after a brief detour to examine some stock market history.

The above article originally appeared as a chapter in It's All About The Income and is reprinted with permission from the author Michael Lynch. No parts of this article may be reproduced without correct attribution to the author of this book.

Read more of It's All About the Income

Introduction

Chapter 1: The Paradox of Retirement Income Planning

Chapter 2: Safety First!

Chapter 3: Getting Risk Right

Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad