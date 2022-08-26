It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

By Michael Lynch, CFP

4 : TWO OUT OF THREE AIN’T BAD

This chapter is inspired by the late Meat Loaf. Yes, it’s capital M and capital L. Not the meatloaf you bake but the Meat Loaf to whom you’ve occasionally listened on your favorite classic rock station. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” is surely your favorite, but I am partial to a different song, the riff of which is, “I want you. I need you. But there ain’t no way I’m ever gonna love you.” Kind of harsh. But then he follows it up softly: “Don’t be sad. Two out of three ain’t bad.”

Thus it is with investment vehicles. Here’s what you require of a properly functioning retirement portfolio:

Liquidity: A dollar needs to be available and valued at a dollar when you need to spend it. That is, it can’t be reduced due to financial market fluctuations. Reliable income: You’ve spent your life earning a regular paycheck, and retirement is no time to get accustomed to missed paydays and widely varying amounts. Growth of income: Inflation must be met with at least equal force.

At this point, I don’t think I’ll get too many arguments on the application of this logic. After all, it’s what we try to achieve quickly during our working years. Our priority is setting aside a cash reserve. It may earn a low return, but it’s always available. We get a job and work to build a career that provides meaning but, equally important, stable and inflation-adjusted income.

Once retired, your investments must create that paycheck, unless you are to rely solely on Social Security or are fortunate enough to have a substantial employer-provided pension. Here’s where our friend Meatloaf steps in. No investment vehicle meets all three needs.

Vehicles that protect principal and provide liquidity— mostly banking products and US government-backed bonds—don’t provide long-term reliable income. That was Maria’s problem. And they grow only if you don’t take the income.

Vehicles that provide ironclad reliable income—pensions, Social Security, and individually owned annuities designed for income—don’t provide liquidity outside the monthly payment. Social Security will keep up with inflation, or at least the urban wage index. Most other income-generating annuities have zero adjustments for inflation. In other words, the first check will be your largest in real terms, and inflation is the kryptonite to your pension’s Clark Kent.

Vehicles that provide for growth of income—stock, equity, or ownership-based assets—tend to have the happy side effect of also growing principal. Often, it is this growth of principal that provides the income, as shares are sold to generate it. But the pure dividend streams, as we will see later, have historically generated inflation-surpassing growth. These vehicles are not stable in value and therefore do not meet our standard for liquidity. In addition, this income is the inverse of the fixed-income assets. It is relatively stable over long periods but cannot be relied on to maintain value over short periods.

The sad fact is that no single investment will love you completely. Investments aren’t like dogs. But you can take solace in any investment likely providing two out of three things you need. The key to your retirement is understanding exactly what each of your investments will do, the need each will meet, and how to assemble them in proper proportions. Let’s now turn to this understanding.

The above article originally appeared as a chapter in It's All About The Income and is reprinted with permission from the author Michael Lynch. No parts of this article may be reproduced without correct attribution to the author of this book.

