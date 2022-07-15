The paradox at hand: if your goal is not to make anyone rich with an inheritance, why are you worried about what happens to the principal? With the goal of enjoying your retirement, why not worry more about the durability and structure of income?

By Michael Lynch, CFP

THE PARADOX OF RETIREMENT INCOME PLANNING

A paradox lies at the heart of much retirement income planning. I often ask rooms full of pre-retirees a simple question: “Who among you has a primary financial goal to make your children rich?” Not only do few hands rise, but the room usually erupts in laughter.

Michael Lynch

The reality is that few people I encounter make leaving a financial legacy a goal. A common reply is, “We’ve already spent a lot of time and treasure getting them ready for life. This is our time. We want to spend our money. The kids can have what’s left.”

Not everyone has children, of course, and this same approach tends to apply to these individuals and couples. Few are amassing wealth in order to enrich a niece, nephew, brother, sister, or favorite charity or church.

This was certainly Maria’s case. She saved her money to provide comfort in her retirement. Hence, the paradox: if your goal is not to make your children or anyone else rich with an inheritance, why are you so worried about what happens to the principal? If your goal is to enjoy your retirement, why don’t you spend time worrying more about the durability and structure of income?

RECONSIDER WEALTH

This is a point worth pondering. We all live on income, not accumulated principal, but we define wealth as accumulated assets, not as inflation-adjusted monthly income. By traditional standards, Maria was just as wealthy when she arrived in my office with $500,000 in the bank generating a paltry $2,000 a year as she was a few years earlier when the same pile of cash was generating $2,000 a month.

That’s standard accounting. Wealth is denominated in static asset value, not income flows over some period. But those standards miss something important. Maria was, in fact, drastically poorer than before, as her total annual income had collapsed by nearly half. Her investments were stable, but her income from her investments had dropped more than 90 percent.

What if it had worked the other way? What if Maria’s income had remained at $2,000 a month, but her $500,000 of principal had dropped by 90 percent to $50,000? I suspect she might have been equally or even more distressed. Yet her material reality—her ability to pay bills, enjoy life, and stay in the world she’d worked so hard for so many years to create for herself—would have remained intact.

INCOME DRIVES YOUR LIFE

If you’re still working, consider your current situation. One way I put market declines in perspective for working clients is by pointing out that if all their retirement investments dropped to zero but they kept their jobs, they’d be fine. If the opposite occurred—they lost their jobs but their assets doubled—most would be in a world of hurt. In other words, we are income dependent, not asset dependent. D’oh! For me, realizing this was a Homer Simpson moment.

For most of us, there is some level of inflation-adjusted income for which we would give up the right to ever own any productive financial assets if we absolutely trusted it would be assured for the rest of our and our spouses’ lives. That’s right. You’d agree not to own anything!

GIVING IT ALL UP

This may sound crazy, but before you slam this book shut, consider an extreme example. You head a traditional family with two children, three grandchildren, and one more grandchild on the way. Yes, you say you don’t want to leave them any money, that your retirement is your priority, but deep down you would like to send a little something, maybe an education fund or two, an occasional down payment for a house, and a little pile of cash.

Like Maria, you’ve been diligent, lived right, and sacrificed current consumption for future security, and you have amassed $1 million in various retirement plans and investments. If an entirely reliable source offered you and your spouse inflation-adjusted lifetime income of $250,000 a year after taxes, would you be excited?

Of course you would.

Would you still take the deal if you had to renounce ever owning another financial or valuable asset? That is, you’d have to not only give up your $1 million portfolio but also sell your house and cars and instead rent your home and lease your vehicles. We’d allow you to own your wardrobe and some jewelry, so long as none of it had much value. Would you take the deal?

THE GODFATHER OFFER

I’m not sure what your initial reaction would be, although I suspect there’d be some discomfort with parting with the house and $1 million. But once you reflected on the offer, you’d likely take it.

Here’s why.

Under best thinking today, the $1 million will generate between $30,000 and $60,000 of annual income. Assume you live in a house that can be rented for $2,500 a month and your two cars can be leased for $1,000 for the pair. You’d be giving up at most $90,000 in annual value in exchange for $250,000 to replace it.

Remember the deal. You can’t own any assets. There’s plenty of ways to work around this fine print. You want to fund education for your grandkids. Gift a portion of your income to their parents for Section 529 plans or other education investments. You control the income, and you can turn it into intergenerational wealth.

Speaking of that, you might want your $1 million to double in retirement so that after a lifetime of living off the income, you could give each child a $1 million inheritance. This, too, could be accomplished with your income. Simply set up a trust and purchase a $1 million life insurance policy on yourself and your spouse, with the kids as beneficiaries. Again, you’ll be using the “income” that pays the insurance premiums to generate assets for the future.

This example is unrealistic, impossible, and ridiculous. I get it. However, it does illuminate an often-obscured point: we live on our income, not our assets. So long as we have the former, the latter is really a sideshow.

The next chapter will examine what this means for safety.

The above article originally appeared as a chapter in It's All About The Income and is reprinted with permission from the author Michael Lynch. No parts of this article may be reproduced without correct attribution to the author of this book.